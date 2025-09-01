Kirby Star-Crossed World
Image: Nintendo

Kirby landed on Nintendo's latest console last week, a few months ahead of his upcoming Switch 2 exclusive Kirby Air Riders in November.

The updated version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land followed on from the snazzy Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of a Switch 1 game released in July, the (similarly) laboriously titled Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, adding some bespoke new stuff into the brilliant base game along with the resolution and frame rate upgrades you'd expect.

PJ gave Star-Crossed World a sparkling 9/10 in his review. It's perhaps Kirby's finest game, now even bigger and better. What's not to like? Besides the $80 price tag, of course. It's sitting on a "Generally Favorable" Metascore of 83 as of today, so it seems it's doing something right.

Have you picked up the upgrade? Or have you, like one Jim Norman of Nintendo Life, jumped into the Forgotten Land for the first time on Switch 2? We're keen to hear what score you'd award this latest NS2 Edition. Remember, if you haven't played it yet, you can return at any time and score the game from 1-10 as you see fit, or adjust your score if you change your mind.

Oh, and if you've already rated Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (wheeze) in our database, thank you! Your score already counts in the poll below, so no need to duplicate it.

What score would you give Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection