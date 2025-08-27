But we're not the only ones with a review out there, so let's check out what some other outlets made of it, to highlight the full range of opinions — even if the options go from 'really good' to 'ever-so-slightly less good'.

Starting at the top, GAMINGbible opted for a similarly positive 9/10, praising the new levels and the slight increase in challenge that they bring:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World takes an already stellar experience and expands upon almost every aspect that you know and love. A tad more enemy variety would have been nice but it’s hard to see Star-Crossed World as anything other than a must-play experience.

TechRadar kept the good times going with a 4.5/5 review, giving a shout-out to the creativity of the new levels and the performance boost — even if it believes the visual bump should have come for free:

The added areas in Star Crossed World are some of the best yet, and I’d wager playing the game without them would now make the game feel incomplete in some ways.

Dropping down ever so slightly, VGC awarded the game a 4/5, with the outlet enjoying the 12 new stages, though conceding that none of them feel all that revolutionary:

The increase in resolution and switch to 60fps make it look and feel far more polished than before, and while the 12 new stages are essentially little more than an expansion pack, in this case more of the same thing isn't a negative.

Similarly, TheGamer offered a 4/5, giving particular praise to the new Mouthful Modes while wishing there were more of them:

The Nintendo Switch 2 edition is the best way to play an already excellent 3D platformer that finally gives the pink protagonist the level of respect he deserves in the genre.

IGN pivoted a bit lower and awarded Kirby's latest a 7/10, with the review noting that the bonus stages are fun, but not much of a proper expansion:

A couple of cool new enemies, funny Mouthful Mode transformations, and clever ideas put its 12 stages in the top half of the heap overall, but with little beyond that, this comes across less like a proper expansion and more like a DLC level pack to invite you to come back for a weekend.

Finally, Metro went with the same score and reviewed The Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World a 7/10, calling the bonuses fun but insignificant: