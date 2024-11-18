Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
Image: Square Enix

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake finally adventured onto Nintendo Switch last week and we'd imagine that many of you have spent the weekend diving into this swanky new take on the JRPG classic. Well, if you have been playing along, now's your chance to let us know what you make of it so far.

Square Enix's latest remaster is a retelling of the 1988 original, brought up to date with some modern feature additions (hi, auto-battle), an expanded storyline, the arrival of the Monster Master vocation and, of course, an HD-2D visual touch-up.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube785k
Watch on YouTube

All of this worked really rather well for us. In our 8/10 review, we called Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake "a faithful adaptation of a treasured RPG classic that elevates its strongest aspects while doing its best to make up for any shortcomings". It's currently sitting at a sweet 85 on Metacritic, which ain't bad for something that felt very much like a known quantity before release.

But now we want to hear how you found the adventure. Is this the Dragon Quest series at its best, or an unfortunate reminder of how far we've come? You can share your review score in the poll below, or swing by later when you've had a chance to play a bit more. Hey, you can even leave one score now and then tweak it later on if you change your mind after a few more hours with it — we know, what a treat!

What score would you give Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Switch)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thanks for voting! If you want to share your thoughts on the latest remake in even more detail, you can head down to the comments and let us know what you make of it.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.