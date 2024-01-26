Nintendo has kicked off 2024 with a rather unexpected remake in Another Code: Recollection, which bundles together Ashley Mizuki Robbins' two adventures from the DS and Wii era. Beloved by those who played it back in the day, the Switch version is the first time many people have been able to experience the mystery of Ashley's family. While the first game, Another Code: Two Memories (or Trace Memory) saw a worldwide release, Another Code: R - A Journey into Lost Memories never launched in North America.

Arc System Works has taken the reins in what is a far departure from the studio's usual gaming output — perhaps we'll see Ashley in a future Guilty Gear game?

Anyway, the game arrived on Switch last week, and the venerable PJ O'Reilly reviewed this point-and-click favourite for us. He earned it a respectable 7/10, concluding his thoughts with the following: "...this collection is as good a return to Ashley's world as fans could have hoped for."

Currently, the game sits on a Metascore of 73, while user reviews sit at a glowing 9.1. So while critics think it's a solid, if safe, remake, fans have come out in their droves to celebrate.

