Nintendo Switch 2
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

Well, Switch 2 pre-orders are finally live across North America and we're interested in getting a sense of how it's been for Nintendo fans on the ground in the US and Canada.

Following a 15-day delay from the planned date, Switch 2 pre-orders went live at retailers across North America at 9pm ET / 12am ET. Europeans have been busy pre-ordering the system for weeks, but "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions" caused Nintendo to postpone retailer pre-orders and assess the situation.

Then, last Friday, the firm announced the new date as well as price increases for all accessories in the US (Canadian pricing was unchanged), although the $449 console and the $499 console + Mario Kart World bundle stayed the same.

Through all of this, the 8th May date Nintendo has earmarked for the start of its own S2 pre-orders via My Nintendo Store has remained unchanged. So, if you're keen to order direct from the platform holder itself, there's still a chance you'll get an official invite — if you meet certain criteria.

In Japan, Nintendo is operating a lottery system to buy the system direct, but the website has been taken down for emergency maintenance as people clambered to find out their lottery results broke the site. Over 2.2 million people in Japan are trying to order from My Nintendo Store, which has apparently outstripped Nintendo's expectations. Seems like people are interested in another Switch. Whodathunk, eh?

Enough with the recap. From the personal experience of our NA-based staff, it's been a frustrating, hours-long guessing game with flaky websites, seemingly stalled queue systems, and suddenly empty carts. Anecdotally, we've seen similar issues mentioned on social media, but we're keen to get a wider sense of things and how the big retailer sites held up for you.

Let us know below if you managed to snag a pre-order (is the GameStop page even loading for you yet?!?), or if you've got your fingers crossed for an invite from Nintendo. And head to the comments discuss which sites threw up the most issues for you.

Did you manage to pre-order a Switch 2 in North America?
Where did you end up getting your North American pre-order?
If you got one, did you go for the console alone or the Mario Kart bundle?