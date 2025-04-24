Well, Switch 2 pre-orders are finally live across North America and we're interested in getting a sense of how it's been for Nintendo fans on the ground in the US and Canada.

Following a 15-day delay from the planned date, Switch 2 pre-orders went live at retailers across North America at 9pm ET / 12am ET. Europeans have been busy pre-ordering the system for weeks, but "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions" caused Nintendo to postpone retailer pre-orders and assess the situation.

Then, last Friday, the firm announced the new date as well as price increases for all accessories in the US (Canadian pricing was unchanged), although the $449 console and the $499 console + Mario Kart World bundle stayed the same.

Through all of this, the 8th May date Nintendo has earmarked for the start of its own S2 pre-orders via My Nintendo Store has remained unchanged. So, if you're keen to order direct from the platform holder itself, there's still a chance you'll get an official invite — if you meet certain criteria.

In Japan, Nintendo is operating a lottery system to buy the system direct, but the website has been taken down for emergency maintenance as people clambered to find out their lottery results broke the site. Over 2.2 million people in Japan are trying to order from My Nintendo Store, which has apparently outstripped Nintendo's expectations. Seems like people are interested in another Switch. Whodathunk, eh?