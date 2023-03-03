The Switch has been out for a whopping six years today! Can you believe it? We're not sure what the more mind-blowing fact is here, the idea that we haven't had anything new from Nintendo for over half a decade or the realisation that 2017 was six years ago...

Either way, making it to a sixth birthday while still churning out top-notch content like Fire Emblem Engage, Metroid Prime Remastered, and (okay, maybe we're getting a little ahead of ourselves here) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is pretty good going any console. At this point in their respective lifecycles, the dear Wii U was dead in the water and even those that people look back on more fondly like the GBA had long been sidelined by their successor.

What's even more impressive is how the Switch has managed to keep the ball rolling consistently over its six-year lifespan. We don't look back to the "glory days" of 2017 with rose-tinted goggles and discuss what the Switch "used to be," because frankly there is a legitimate claim to be made that every single year has been a cracking one for Nintendo's latest and (arguably) greatest.

But where's the fun in saying, "eh, they're all good"? We want to know which year has been the best — and that's where you come in.

Before we dive right into a vote, let's have a very quick look at what each year had in store with a very brief overview...

2017

Kicking it off was 2017. This is the year where we got the launch of the Switch as well as the release of many titles that we still hold up as some of the console's best today such as Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey. It was early days, yes, but those days were undeniably good ones.