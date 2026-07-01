But we're not the only ones with thoughts on Nintendo's latest. Below, we have rounded up reviews from across the web to give you an idea of the overall critical picture as it stands. We've tried to cover the full range of opinions out there, so you can see the spread at a glance (that said, it's rather positive across the board). So, let's dive in!

We'll start with a full beans 10/10 from CGMagazine:

The music in Rhythm Heaven Groove is so unbelievably good it’s genuinely hard not to find a new favourite as each new stage opens up and gives you access to new games and songs

Pocket Tactics settled slightly lower with a 9/10:

Rhythm Heaven Groove is exactly what I was hoping for as a long-time fan. It's filled with fun surprises that you'll have to discover for yourself, and for just $39.99/£33.99, it's more than worth the price of admission

Likewise, IGN opted for the 9/10 camp:

Its RPG-inspired Beatspell mode isn’t quite the hit I was hoping for, but the rest of Rhythm Heaven Groove is still a more than worthy successor packed with a medley of moreish minigames that are both deeply satisfying and surprisingly difficult to master

We dropped ever so slightly for Game Informer's 8.25/10 review:

Groove’s collection is great. I genuinely don’t think there is a single game among its more than 100 single and multiplayer games that I actively dislike. But there also weren’t any I immediately flagged as new, all-time favorites

Eurogamer was similarly positive in its 4/5 review:

This game is kind of about perception, I think. It's about seeing something - or hearing something - and then learning how to really grasp what it's actually about

And TechRadar was also on board for a 4/5:

For me, it's a continuation of everything that made its predecessors tick. With a whimsical visual style, head-bopping tunes, and zany level design, there’s plenty of the oddball rhythmic fun that we’ve come to expect from this series

Finally, GFinity came in with the lowest (but still very positive) 7/10:

It doesn’t pull its punches, and it has a huge learning curve from the very first stage. You might think it’s going to be a breezy casual game because of the cute cartoon graphics, but the timing windows are brutal across the massive roster of over 80 new solo rhythm games

It's all pretty rosy, right? As it stands, Rhythm Heaven Groove currently sits with a Metascore of 82 based on 53 critic reviews, which we'd say is rather good! Let's just hope we don't have to wait another 10 years for the next one.