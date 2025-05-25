We are back, back, back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!
It was a biggie last time, with a pair of F-Zero X covers facing off against each other. That's not to say it was a close-fought competition, mind you. The character-focused Japanese cover walked away with a comfortable win, taking 84% of the vote and leaving Europe/North America in the dust with the remaining 16%. Yikes.
This week, to celebrate its arrival on the NSO Game Boy library, we are taking a look at Kirby's Star Stacker. This Tetris-style puzzler first launched in 1997 ('98 on Super Famicom) and tasked us all with lining up Star Blocks between two matching Friend Blocks to make them disappear. Is it the most memorable Kirby game out there? No. But you can't blame anyone for trying to cash in on a bit of Tetris fever.
Europe and North America opted for the same design in this one, so we've got a good old-fashioned duel on our hands. Let's meet the contenders...
Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.
North America / Europe
Okay, this is cute. The Western design opts for a sketched falling block design in the background, but the pink puffball takes centre stage. A particularly happy Kirb clings onto a flying warp star, zooming around the large logo that occupies the top half of the box. It's simple, but gosh, isn't it sweet?
Japan
What's better than one Kirby? Two Kirbys! That seems to have been the design approach to the Japanese cover art. The background remains much the same, now mapped onto an even larger star border to make the most of the region's vertical box real estate, but Kirby still takes centre stage — albeit in a different, upright pose. But as we say, there's also the bonus Kirb walking along the logo at the bottom of the box. Look at that little guy! Have you ever seen someone happier to be doing a falling block puzzle??
Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.
Comments 13
Both pretty good I reckon.
I definitely have to go western on this one. The double border on the Japanese one just looks weird and really isn't necessary with the blocks, same for the double Kirby, and I think Kirby is just drawn better on the western one. Japan has a better logo but everything else it falls short.
Now THIS is a high stakes duel.
Kirby looks a tiny bit cuter in JP but they are both marvelous
These are just about equal, but I gave it to the western one because Kirby has the puffy cheeks in it!
I came in expecting angry Kirby and you left me hanging like this.
I guess japan, I like a bit more.
A difficult choice this week. I voted for the Japan cover as the game title has the purple / yellow blend with the stars.
A rare case where the U.S box art of a Kirby game is as cutesy as the JP one: as a result, the choice is a close one, but I prefer the Western one a bit more (the border on the JP one brings it down a little) so it got my vote.
Both are very sweet but there's something about Kirby's face on the International boxart that appeals to me greatly so I'm gonna go with that one XD
Japan for me as it shows Kirby releasing a star which is a mechanic in this game as also seen in the NSO trailer - that said, the North American/European box art is great, too!
This is one of the hardest I’ve seen. They’re too similar. But sorry, I gotta Europe design. Just feels better
Kirby just looks cuter with his mouth shut. NA/EU wins this.
NA/EU for this one. Also, do check it out on NSO if you have not. It is excellent. Very fun!
Where's the 'they're both rubbish' option?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...