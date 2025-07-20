Greetings – welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Last week, we looked at Disney's Magical Quest 3 Starring Mickey and Donald on the GBA, and it was a surprisingly close battle. In the end, Japan won with 42% of the vote. Europe came in second place with 30%, and North America bagged 27%.
This time, we're going back to the SNES to check out a rather deep cut: Weaponlord. Developed by Visual Concepts and published by Namco in 1995, it was a fighting game that received fairly mixed reception. It never received a sequel, though many believe that its mechanics would go on to inform the Soul Blade / SoulCalibur franchises.
It's another duel this week as North America and Europe go head-to-head. So let's get to it.
Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.
North America
With a large, imposing logo taking centre stage and an even larger and imposing character in the background (with a second kinda covered up by the logo), the North American design is pretty badass, indeed. We love the art style too – very '90s. In fact, we're kinda puzzled as to why it didn't sell so well with such a cool cover.
Europe
This is uhhh... different? Really nice use of colour on this one, actually. It stands out a lot. Though the decision to not feature any characters is admittedly a bit of an odd one. When it comes to movies and games, faces sell. There are no faces here. Unless you count the scary skull in the middle.
Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.
Comments 11
Yeah, definitely North America for me since it shows some characters and so the actual contents of the game unlike Europe - agree that the former is pretty cool, too!
NA is hard to read but the illustration is very cool. It’s the winner for me even though it’s far from perfect.
EU could have been better if they’d maybe just removed the banner and had just the clearer logo, larger on a black background. I don’t think you need characters and gameplay to set the tone (look at the NA and EU covers for Heavy Rain for a perfect example) and a logo like that on a clearer background would have drawn me in for sure.
Cool demon guy on the front will always be an eye catcher.
I'm not a fan of either honestly, but the European one is so bad that NA automatically wins.
They're both bad.
At least the European one's an interesting kind of terrible, the North American one's just boring in addition to also being bad.
North America. Design is very reminiscent of the time.
NA Looks like Simon Bisley, has done some amazing stuff over the years.
I’ve been meaning to play through Weaponlord on my Evercade. I like its visual style
I always liked the idea of Weapon Lord more than its actual execution, but I’ve had a bit of fun with it over the years.
I find that art pretty cool, I really don't understand why someone would vote EU there...
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...