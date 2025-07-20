Greetings – welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we looked at Disney's Magical Quest 3 Starring Mickey and Donald on the GBA, and it was a surprisingly close battle. In the end, Japan won with 42% of the vote. Europe came in second place with 30%, and North America bagged 27%.

This time, we're going back to the SNES to check out a rather deep cut: Weaponlord. Developed by Visual Concepts and published by Namco in 1995, it was a fighting game that received fairly mixed reception. It never received a sequel, though many believe that its mechanics would go on to inform the Soul Blade / SoulCalibur franchises.

It's another duel this week as North America and Europe go head-to-head. So let's get to it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

With a large, imposing logo taking centre stage and an even larger and imposing character in the background (with a second kinda covered up by the logo), the North American design is pretty badass, indeed. We love the art style too – very '90s. In fact, we're kinda puzzled as to why it didn't sell so well with such a cool cover.

Europe

This is uhhh... different? Really nice use of colour on this one, actually. It stands out a lot. Though the decision to not feature any characters is admittedly a bit of an odd one. When it comes to movies and games, faces sell. There are no faces here. Unless you count the scary skull in the middle.

