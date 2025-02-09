Wario World - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello dearest pals, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we dive into this week's battle, let's see how things panned out last time. The lovely Jim took the opportunity to crank out a few LotR quotes with a look at the GBA version of The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age. Unsurprisingly, the Western design absolutely crushed it with 90% of the vote. Sheesh... Normally Japan provides us with some rather tasty box art designs, but this one was a bit naff, right?

This week, to celebrate the upcoming addition of Wario Land 4 to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (which, sadly, has the same box art design across all regions bar the added landscape orientation in Japan), we're going to be looking at the rather lovely GameCube entry titled Wario World.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube795k
Watch on YouTube

Developed by Treasure, of all teams, and released in 2004, Wario World took the series in a new direction that kind of, sort of worked. It was very much one of those "good, but not great" games, but it's certainly got its fans, including us.

It's another Duel this week, and we've a feeling this will be quite a close one. The Western design is rather tasty, but we had no idea just how flashy the Japanese box art was. Ooof.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

Wario World - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Aw, just look at that lovable oaf.

Yes, here we can see Wario gleefully chucking a bunch of coins up in the air as he basks in the glory of his treasure haul. It's a simple, straightforward image, but an impactful one nonetheless, and we love how Wario's pose works in tandem with the game's logo too. Lovely stuff.

Japan

Wario World - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Japan's approach simply couldn't be more different, and utilises a golden composition not entirely dissimilar to that of Super Mario All-Stars on the Wii. You've got Wario in the centre with the words "Powerful Wario Game 2004" surrounding his head, while the Wario World logo sits comfortably below.

We love how the golden design extends to the GameCube logo at the top too.

Which region got the best Wario World box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.