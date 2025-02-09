Hello dearest pals, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we dive into this week's battle, let's see how things panned out last time. The lovely Jim took the opportunity to crank out a few LotR quotes with a look at the GBA version of The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age. Unsurprisingly, the Western design absolutely crushed it with 90% of the vote. Sheesh... Normally Japan provides us with some rather tasty box art designs, but this one was a bit naff, right?

This week, to celebrate the upcoming addition of Wario Land 4 to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (which, sadly, has the same box art design across all regions bar the added landscape orientation in Japan), we're going to be looking at the rather lovely GameCube entry titled Wario World.

Developed by Treasure, of all teams, and released in 2004, Wario World took the series in a new direction that kind of, sort of worked. It was very much one of those "good, but not great" games, but it's certainly got its fans, including us.

It's another Duel this week, and we've a feeling this will be quite a close one. The Western design is rather tasty, but we had no idea just how flashy the Japanese box art was. Ooof.