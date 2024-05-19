Let's get the ball rolling on another edition of Box Art Brawl, shall we?

Last week, we matched up two covers for Capcom's Demon's Crest on the SNES. The regional designs shared few similarities and the same can be said for the spread of votes, with 84% of picks falling in Japan's favour. Talk about a washout!

This time, we are throwing things forward to the GameCube as we take a look at Super Monkey Ball Adventure. While not considered the crème de la crème of the Monkey Ball series, Adventure was a big swing by Sega, giving AiAi and co. a world-hopping story mode alongside the more traditional floor levels.

With the game not landing a Japanese release, there are only two covers to pick between this week, so let's get into the duel!