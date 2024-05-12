Hi folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get cracking with this week's battle, let's see what happened last time. We looked at Mario Paint for the SNES, with North America and Europe taking on Japan. Rather predictably, the Western design won the vote comfortably at 89%, proving that colour and whimsy will always win the day over clinical, 'modern' designs.

This week, we're sticking with the SNES to check out Capcom's Demon's Crest (or Demon's Blazon in Japan). Released in 1994 ('95 in Europe), the game is well regarded for its side-scrolling gameplay and is one of the many titles currently available via the Nintendo Switch Online service.

It's another duel this week, despite slight differences between the Western designs here; they're simply too similar to judge separately. So let's get on with it!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.





North America / Europe

What better way to advertise Demon's Crest than with an image of a demon? Seems straight forward, and it makes sense given that this is the game's protagonist, Firebrand. It's quite striking and we love the pose; a badass character clutching a skull will never get old.

Japan

Utilising the portrait orientation of Japan's SNES games, this image has a lot more to play around with. You've got Firebrand front and centre again, this time staring down into what could only really be described as a gateway into Hell itself; at least in our eyes. The use of colour here is wonderful and the thunder bolts just make it all the more impactful.

Which region got the best Demon's Crest box art? North America / Europe Japan Which region got the best Demon's Crest box art? (89 votes) North America / Europe 10 % Japan 90 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.