Welcome one and all, to another edition of Box Art Brawl (hey, that rhymes)!

Last week, we looked at a brand-new release with Sonic X Shadow Generations, Sega's latest (and greatest) 3D Sonic title for the Switch. North America and Europe went against Japan for this one, and it was the latter that came out on top with 60% of the vote. A good effort from the Western regions, but Japan's definitely brings back a few more memories of SA2.

This week, we're going back in time to the Game Boy with Hatris, ParaGraph and Bullet-Proof Software's curious sequel to the greatest puzzle game ever created, Tetris. Released in 1990, Hatris never quite reached the heights of its older sibling, but was nevertheless an interesting addition to the franchise's catalogue. It'll be also be fully playable in the upcoming Tetris Forever compilation from Digital Eclipse on Switch.

It's North America against Japan for this week's brawl, so let's get to it.