Howdy partners! We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we matched up a duo of delightful designs for Pikmin on GameCube, though the competition wasn't even close. The classic North American / European variant walked away with a commanding win, taking 74% and leaving the colourful Japanese design with the remaining 26%. A Bulborb blowout, eh?

This time, to celebrate its arrival on the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Advance library, we're taking a look at Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. This was just the second series entry to come West back in 2005, showcasing Intelligent Systems' finesse when it came to handling the turn-based tactical gameplay loop.

But you don't need us to tell you about this one, it's available for NSO + Expansion Pack subscribers right now!

There are just two covers to choose between today, with the shared North American and European design facing off against Japan. So, let the battle commence...