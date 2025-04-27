Fire Emblem: Sacred Stones - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Howdy partners! We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we matched up a duo of delightful designs for Pikmin on GameCube, though the competition wasn't even close. The classic North American / European variant walked away with a commanding win, taking 74% and leaving the colourful Japanese design with the remaining 26%. A Bulborb blowout, eh?

This time, to celebrate its arrival on the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Advance library, we're taking a look at Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. This was just the second series entry to come West back in 2005, showcasing Intelligent Systems' finesse when it came to handling the turn-based tactical gameplay loop.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube810k
Watch on YouTube

But you don't need us to tell you about this one, it's available for NSO + Expansion Pack subscribers right now!

There are just two covers to choose between today, with the shared North American and European design facing off against Japan. So, let the battle commence...

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

Fire Emblem: Sacred Stones - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The design shared by North America and Europe is likely the one you'll have seen before. Erika and Ephraim stand front and centre, brandishing their sword and lance like only the pretty protagonists of the Fire Emblem series can. The background is a little blurred, but we see a dragon, a huge door and... maybe some flames? The painterly aesthetic of the backdrop is almost a little too unclear, but it sure does make the character art pop.

Japan

Fire Emblem: Sacred Stones - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The protagonist art is much the same as the NA / EU version here, but that blurred background has been replaced with a map of Magvel, making the most of the Japanese GBA box's horizontal real estate. It might not have quite as much going on as the previous version, but we kinda like that.

Which region got the best Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.