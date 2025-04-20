Box Art Brawl - Duel: Pikmin
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello everyone – welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Survival Kids for the Game Boy Color in celebration of the new Switch 2 release from publisher Konami. In the end, although North America's variant is certainly nice enough, Europe and Japan won the day confidently with 71% of the vote.

This time, we're looking at the original Pikmin for the GameCube. Yeah we know, we've never done it before! Mad... Released in 2001, the game was praised for its unique premise, but the limited time mechanics certainly put off a few players. That said, it spawned a thriving series that's still going strong to this very day.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube809k
Watch on YouTube

North America and Europe are teaming up this time to take on Japan in another Duel. So blow your whistle, gather your Pikmin, and let's get voting.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

Pikmin - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

This is a classic cover design, right? It just perfectly encapsulates the gameplay of Pikmin. It showcases Captain Olimar chucking his Pikmin toward a giant Bulborb, while others are seemingly fleeing in fear. It's Pikmin! This is the gameplay, through and through. And are there really any Pikmin enemies as iconic as the Bulborb? We think not.

Japan

Pikmin - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Japan's design, like many similar first-party releases from back in the day, is a bit more abstract in its approach. It displays the three main Pikmin in the centre: blue, yellow, and red. Meanwhile, the background is a yellowy-orange colour with a curous texture to it, while flowers take up some of the empty space. We love the logo design here, and that little 'raised from seed' sub-title at the bottom is adorable in its simplicity.

Which region got the best Pikmin box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.