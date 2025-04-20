Hello everyone – welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Survival Kids for the Game Boy Color in celebration of the new Switch 2 release from publisher Konami. In the end, although North America's variant is certainly nice enough, Europe and Japan won the day confidently with 71% of the vote.

This time, we're looking at the original Pikmin for the GameCube. Yeah we know, we've never done it before! Mad... Released in 2001, the game was praised for its unique premise, but the limited time mechanics certainly put off a few players. That said, it spawned a thriving series that's still going strong to this very day.

North America and Europe are teaming up this time to take on Japan in another Duel. So blow your whistle, gather your Pikmin, and let's get voting.