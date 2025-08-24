Chibi-Robo!: Park Patrol - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

It's time to plug into another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we matched up a trio of covers for the SNES classic, Super Adventure Island, with the three regions opting for vastly different designs. The disparity wasn't enough to drastically split the vote, mind you, as the golden Japanese variant walked away with a comfortable 76% of the votes, leaving North America with 16% and Europe with a diddly 9%.

This time, to celebrate Chibi-Robo's arrival on the GameCube NSO library, we're taking a look at the oft-forgotten DS sequel, Chibi-Robo!: Park Patrol. Once again putting you in the metallic shoes of the tiny robot protagonist, this handheld adventure was all about making a sweet little garden, by planting seeds, watering roots and getting rid of nasty Smogling pollution. In short, it was really rather sweet.

The game never received a European release, which means there are just two designs to choose from today. Let's get into it.

North America

Chibi-Robo!: Park Patrol - NA
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Right off the bat, the North American design tells you everything that you need to know about this DS entry. Our titular robo takes centre stage with his water pistol, running across the grass and dwarfed by the giant game logo — a nice indication of his diminished stature, we'd say. All this is capped off by some creepy flowers and fauna in the foreground, making everything look that bit smaller. Neat!

Japan

Chibi-Robo!: Park Patrol - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The Japanese design swings for something different. We get the same Chibi-Robo sprite, but his garden is nowhere to be seen. Instead, the stripped-back background shows colourful little flower sketches, with the blocky logo redesign running along the bottom. There is a patch of grass to be found in the lower portion of the frame, but it's not as in-your-face as the NA variant.

