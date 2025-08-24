It's time to plug into another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we matched up a trio of covers for the SNES classic, Super Adventure Island, with the three regions opting for vastly different designs. The disparity wasn't enough to drastically split the vote, mind you, as the golden Japanese variant walked away with a comfortable 76% of the votes, leaving North America with 16% and Europe with a diddly 9%.

This time, to celebrate Chibi-Robo's arrival on the GameCube NSO library, we're taking a look at the oft-forgotten DS sequel, Chibi-Robo!: Park Patrol. Once again putting you in the metallic shoes of the tiny robot protagonist, this handheld adventure was all about making a sweet little garden, by planting seeds, watering roots and getting rid of nasty Smogling pollution. In short, it was really rather sweet.

The game never received a European release, which means there are just two designs to choose from today. Let's get into it.