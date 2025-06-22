Mmm, bananas. Ahem, sorry about that. We meant to say, welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we swing over to this week's bongo brawlers, let's quickly recap what happened last time when three covers from the Dreamcast's Jet Set Radio went head to head (to head). There was a decent spread of votes, but the funky Japanese design ultimately walked away with 46% of the split and the win. North America followed behind with 30%, and Europe took home the remaining slice — funky.

After the week we've had in Nintendo Land, there was only one direction we could head in this time. With DK on the brain, we're turning to the prized primate's beloved bongo-bashing sequel, Donkey Konga 2 ('Hit Song Parade', in Japan), for another three-way vote.

You don't need us to provide a recap of this one. The series still slaps, it's been too long, trilogy remaster when? etc. Keep to the beat as we meet our three competitors below.