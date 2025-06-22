Donkey Konga 2 - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Mmm, bananas. Ahem, sorry about that. We meant to say, welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we swing over to this week's bongo brawlers, let's quickly recap what happened last time when three covers from the Dreamcast's Jet Set Radio went head to head (to head). There was a decent spread of votes, but the funky Japanese design ultimately walked away with 46% of the split and the win. North America followed behind with 30%, and Europe took home the remaining slice — funky.

After the week we've had in Nintendo Land, there was only one direction we could head in this time. With DK on the brain, we're turning to the prized primate's beloved bongo-bashing sequel, Donkey Konga 2 ('Hit Song Parade', in Japan), for another three-way vote.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube824k
Watch on YouTube

You don't need us to provide a recap of this one. The series still slaps, it's been too long, trilogy remaster when? etc. Keep to the beat as we meet our three competitors below.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Donkey Konga 2 - NA
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Woah, DK! You're hitting the bongo so hard, your legs have swung into the air! That's too much bongo, DK!

The central pose is fitting, really, when you consider just how hard this cover slaps. The red and white background, the cel-shaded DK, that rock-and-roll spray-painted '2' in the logo. Just makes you want to whip out the peripherals and go for a bongo sesh, no?

Europe

Donkey Konga 2 - EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The European design is a little tamer, by comparison, but it does have added Diddy Kong, which is always a bonus. The bright green background subtly packs in some musical notes (a nice touch), and we're fans of the DK and Diddy sprites that appear in the logo — did we really need the other ones down the bottom, though?

Japan

Donkey Konga 2 - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Ah, now that's more like it! The logo from the European design returns here, but it takes centre stage on its own. With the focus on DK and Diddy, and the bonus balloons and confetti that are scattered around them, this one really sells the 'party' vibes.

Which region got the best Donkey Konga 2 box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.