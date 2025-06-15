Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we get cracking, let's see how things panned out last time, hm? We looked at Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition for the 3DS. North America and Europe joined forces on this one, and together, they managed to bag an impressive 72% of the vote. Well done, indeed.

This week, we're back with the Dreamcast to check out Jet Set Radio (originally known as Jet Grind Radio in the US). Released in 2000, it went on to spawn a sequel and became one of the finest cult classics of the modern age, with an exceptional soundtrack to boot.

It's a full-on three-way brawl this week, so let's get to it!