Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we get cracking, let's see how things panned out last time, hm? We looked at Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition for the 3DS. North America and Europe joined forces on this one, and together, they managed to bag an impressive 72% of the vote. Well done, indeed.

This week, we're back with the Dreamcast to check out Jet Set Radio (originally known as Jet Grind Radio in the US). Released in 2000, it went on to spawn a sequel and became one of the finest cult classics of the modern age, with an exceptional soundtrack to boot.

It's a full-on three-way brawl this week, so let's get to it!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

All three cover designs showcase the main protagonist, Beat, front and centre. North America's approach is a little darker, overall, but the purple, red, and green work really well together.

Europe

Europe's design is a little bit lighter and brighter, potentially leaning into the overall theme of the Dreamcast itself. Beat's striking a pretty cool pose in this one, and we like that it makes the roller blade traversal obvious.

Japan

Good lord, what's going on here? We love it! Very abstract. Beat is completely absent of any colour, and instead, the background is made up of lots of different graffiti images, with the main logo appearing just below Beat's spray can. So cool.

