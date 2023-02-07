Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

What's that, you say? There's going to be another Nintendo Direct? Great Scott! This is heavy...

Yes, Nintendo is back with another showcase focusing on games launching in the first half of 2023. Well, mostly... Hi there, Metroid Prime 4. Hi... Please show yourself. Please?

The Direct presentation will take place on 8th February 2023 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 9th February 2023 9am AET.

Of course, here at Nintendo Life, we all just love to make predictions, if only so we can build unrealistic expectations for ourselves and ultimately wallow in despai... er, what? Never mind. Anyway, Alana, Jim, Gavin, and Ollie all have their own thoughts on what Nintendo might show, so let's dive right in...

More concrete details on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Alana Hagues (Staff Writer) - I'm pretty confident Tears of the Kingdom will be in the Direct, but Nintendo is going to keep things close to its chest still. I think some new footage, maybe one or two new mechanics, and then a teaser for a focused Direct in April is Nintendo's little treat for us for being so patient. Soon.

Jim Norman (Staff Writer) - A little indie game like Tears of the Kingdom appearing at a big Nintendo Direct? Has the whole world gone topsy-turvy? There has to be something here, right? A small trailer, an explanation of a new mechanic, a piece of official art other than that one of sky Link looking moodily off into the distance. It will only be small, but there will be something.

Ollie Reynolds (Staff Writer) - I think Tears of the Kingdom has to be shown here, given that it’s launching in like, what three months? That’s crazy… That said, I don’t think it’ll be a huge blowout of information; I reckon we’ll get a pretty sizable gameplay trailer, but Nintendo will likely want to hold off and give the game its own Direct showcase a little closer to the launch date in May.

Gavin Lane (Editor) - *short TOTK clip plays* "Please look forward to finding out more about the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in March with our special The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Direct broadcast.

A proper reveal and release window for Pikmin 4

Ollie - I’m certainly hoping to see Pikmin 4, but at the same time, I don’t think I’ll be surprised if it doesn’t show up. At the most, I think we’ll probably get a little trailer with a ‘Holiday 2023’ release window attached to it.

Jim - I wouldn't bet on getting a proper reveal for Pikmin 4 — last time, we just got a brief look at a sleeping Bulborb and everyone lost their minds so who's to say they need to do anything more?

Alana - I actually think we will get some Pikmin 4. I don't think it'll be out in the first half of the year, but this Direct is only "mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023." So, y'know, it's not impossible. I'm feeling lucky.

What's in store for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC?

Jim - I can see The Pokémon Company staying well out of this one. Pokémon Day is on the horizon where I am sure that all will be revealed, why compete with all the other news at a Direct when you can have the "we're fixing our game!" headlines all to yourself?

Alana - Well, we're still waiting on a patch for the game. But I think Pokémon will just get a little teaser with a "stay tuned for 27th February" or something like that. Scarlet & Violet was revealed during last year's Pokémon Day stream, so I think some DLC will also be announced.

Ollie - Scarlet and Violet will definitely get some DLC soon, without a doubt, but whether it will be shown here is another story. It’s likely The Pokémon Company will want to hold off until Pokémon Day later this month for any huge announcements. I also wouldn’t be surprised if the company’s plans for DLC are pushed back slightly in favour of making the game more stable..? I know it sold boatloads, but Nintendo doesn’t strike me as the kind of publisher to ignore such widespread negative reception.

Gavin - Yep, this gets its own broadcast later in the month.

Will we finally — finally — see Metroid Prime 4?

Alana - I really don't think so, and if we do, it'll be another teaser and that's it. I'm sorry, everyone. But I'm always ready to be proven wrong.

Gavin - I'm going to say no, but is Metroid Dread DLC too far-fetched?

Ollie - Oh man, I really hope we see something from Metroid Prime 4 here… It’s time, y’know? But then, my hopes and dreams don’t necessarily line up with my actual predictions, and I’m afraid it’s probably unlikely we’ll see anything from Retro Studio’s latest effort in this showcase. It breaks my heart to say that, but there we go.



Jim - I am predicting one of those very polite "we're sorry, but you're going to have to give us a little more time" announcements that Nintendo is so good at. Maybe we'll get a look at some artwork or a snippet of a trailer to keep us going, but I can't see this Morph Ball rolling any time soon.

Will a new 2D/3D Mario title be announced?

Alana - This is another one where I think, honestly, no. I think the Odyssey sequel has flown the coop at this point, so the next Mario game will be something fresh. I think we're too close to a potential successor that the next Mario game will be a cross-gen launch title for the new system.

Jim - Oh what I'd give for this one! Six months ago, I would have said that this is happening without a doubt, but now... Mario is a new console-launcher if you ask me (hint hint, Nintendo). I wouldn't be surprised if we got some kind of remaster or reboot job for the time being (I will lose my mind if Galaxy 2 heads for Switch) but the time for an original title is yet to come.

Gavin - I predict Mario content (I know, stop the press), but I'd be amazed it's a new platformer at this stage in Switch's life. Maybe a port, although what's left? Super Mario 3D Land Deluxe?... Wait, that's an incredible idea. Felix wants Mario Party DLC boards, everyone wants more Mario Strikers stuff. I don't see more new mainline Mario.

Ollie - I’d love for a new Mario game to be announced, it’s been bloomin’ ages since we’ve had an original title! There are still folks who reckon a game will drop in time for the upcoming Movie, but… nah, I’m not buyin’ that, not when the movie itself is just two months away now. That doesn’t mean a new game won’t be announced, but I think it’s likely to be lined up for the end of the year.

What ports, if any, will show up?

Gavin - If we're going back to Wii Kirby games, I'll take an Extra Epic Yarn Deluxe. And if we're going back to the Wii U well, I'd take a Yoshi's Woolly World Deluxe, too. All my other port hopes are smaller-scale indies. I'd still love FTL to come to Switch however unlikely that is.

Alana - If this is reportedly Nintendo's "quiet year", then I can see the back half of the year get some ports. Not strictly a port, but those Baten Kaitos remake rumours would fit here, wouldn't they? I'm not sure I'd drown the year out with more Zelda ports. Hey, maybe Vampire Survivors will make the jump — it's certainly a big enough indie title to make a splash in a main Direct.

Jim - I honestly think this is going to be a Nintendo-fest from start to finish, showing us all that it has more things planned for the year than TOTK. Then again, there's that Metroid Prime Remaster that has definitely been sitting on the shelf for years now, right??

Ollie - Twilight Princess HD and The Wind Waker HD. Boom, there we go. Oh, and the first Metroid Prime. And SSX Tricky.

What third-party games will be showcased? Will we get any demos?

Alana - Given Team Asano has been consistent, I'm holding out for an Octopath Traveler II demo to drop tomorrow. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe might also get a little demo before its release, too! And oh gosh, I'll say it and fall on my nail again — Silksong. A trailer. A window. Something.

Jim - I would really, really like to see some Sea Of Stars at this one (maybe even with a release date on it). The hype is real for this game so it would make sense to put it on the big stage. Maybe also some Vikings on Trampolines. I'm obsessed with Owlboy again at the moment and need to see more from the D-Pad Studio team...

Gavin - Alana said Silksong. We've got an alarm for that.

Ollie - I think Octopath Traveler II is pretty much a given for this showcase, and yeah, it’s probably likely we’ll get some sort of demo ahead of the launch. Aside from that, it would be nice to get some more Resident Evil love from Capcom! No more cloud games, though, give us the original PS1 trilogy or something; that would be sweeeet.

Wildcard / One More Thing...

Ollie - Nintendo’s big “one more thing” announcement for this showcase, if it’s not Metroid Prime 4 or a new Mario, will probably be something daft, like… I don’t know, Nintendo Switch Music or something. It would be nice to get more support for Nintendo Switch Online, of course… Maybe Game Boy, or Game Boy Advance?

Jim - "Just one more thing," the voiceover announces as the screen goes black. We see the NSO user logo in the top left corner of the image and hear the infamous brrrlling b-ding of a GBA starting up. The crowd goes wild and I cry.

Gavin - Star Fox's 30th is coming up later this month. Might be something in that.

Alana - Okay, this is less of a "One More Thing" announcement and more of a "Well this doesn't fit anywhere else and I feel it in my bones" thing — I think we'll see Wave 3 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's DLC. Wave 2 launched in October and we saw it get a date in the September 2022 Direct. Wave 3 is due out before the end of April and we know barely anything. I also think we'll see the promised story DLC and probably get a date for that. I think the show will close out on TOTK, to be honest. Unless there's a huge surprise...

Does Nintendo dare announce a Switch successor?



Alana - Nope. No way. Not here.

Ollie - No, there won’t be any mention of a Switch successor here, let’s not even entertain such a notion!



Jim - Nintendo? Move on from the Switch? You're pulling my leg!

Gavin - Switch Lite OLED at the most.

So there you have it! Reckon we missed anything? Be sure to let us know in the comments.