Since Metroid Prime also released physically, it sadly cannot be considered for this month's eShop Selects, and aside from that, it's been a surprisingly quiet month, all told. With that in mind, we've sneaked a few 7/10 games into the mix, breaking our usual rule for the second month in a row.

Still, these games are all well worth checking out, so let's take a look at them together...

Honourable Mentions

To be honest, any one of the games showcased here could have potentially come out on top this month, but here's a peek at the highlights that didn't quite make the top three:

3. Fashion Police Squad (Switch eShop) Publisher: No More Robots / Developer: Mopeful Games Release Date: 2nd Feb 2023 ( USA ) / 2nd Feb 2023 ( UK/EU ) Interestingly, our highest rated eShop game of the month has to settle for bronze, but we reckon Fashion Police Squad is definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of shooters. It might not be quite as "edgy" as something like Doom, but with slick controls, fluid animation, gorgeous visuals, and the addition of gyro aiming, it's nevertheless straightforward, cheerful fun that you'll enjoy for a good four or five hours. Which, considering the low asking price, is nothing to smirk at. We gave Fashion Police Squad an 8/10 in our full review, so check it out for all the details, cadet! 2. PowerWash Simulator (Switch eShop) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: FuturLab Release Date: 31st Jan 2023 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2023 ( UK/EU ) There's something inherently satisfying about the gameplay in PowerWash Simulator. Watching as you meticulously blast away the dirt in clean lines can be likened to the countless "SO SATISFYING" YouTube videos littering the internet over the past few years. Although the game suffers from long load times and some dodgy aiming (why no gyro controls??), Powerwash Simulator makes up for this with addictive scenarios and stable performance throughout. In addition, you can also download the Tomb Raider content for free which, while a rather bizarre collaboration in itself, is very much welcoe regardless. We gave Powerwash Simulator a 7/10 in our full review, so clean yourselves up and check it out. 1. Blanc (Switch eShop) Publisher: Gearbox Publishing / Developer: Casus Ludi Release Date: 14th Feb 2023 ( USA ) / 14th Feb 2023 ( UK/EU ) Coming out on top this month is Blanc, the adorable co-op adventure title from developer Casus Ludi. Though admittedly on the short side (you can easily blast through this in as little as two hours), Blanc is a memorable game that not only looks fantastic, but is heartwarming and emotionally devastating in equal parts. Camera issues and frame rate drops hold Blanc back from true greatness, but with some fun puzzles and meaningful interaction with your co-op buddy, we'd say it's definitely worth a punt if you're a fan of It Takes Two and are looking for something similar. We gave Blanc a score of 7/10 in our review, so be sure to check that out for the full lowdown.

