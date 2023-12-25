It's here! Season's Greetings to you and yours! The mood is right, the spirit's up, and with any luck you're taking it nice and easy today and, perhaps, settling down to devour not just some delicious festive treats but also some of the many excellent video games 2023 has gifted us.
We've briefly surveyed the past 365 days of gaming elsewhere, so we won't recap all of TOTK'23 here. Suffice it to say, it's been a year of highs and lows — and one of rare quality and abundance in the software department! While Switch approaches the start of its eighth year next March and the hardcore among us eagerly await Nintendo's next move, we've all been enjoying our gaming this year, as a great and ample man once commanded. Jolly good.
Whatever your plans over the next week or so, the entire team of Nintendo Life staff, writers, and contributors wishes you the absolute best for the holidays. We've got a wealth of articles programmed in for you to enjoy, so though we may be parted physically, we're still right there with you for the holidays!
Right-o. We're off to eat an ill-advised quantity of those Lindt chocolate balls. Merry gaming, lovely people!
Comments 15
Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has already happened for me (I'm in Australia), and it was certainly a day of eating way too much food! I can find it a bit overwhelming, but it's still great. Strangely it was quite overcast but I kind of like it! Took a bit of a break from gaming, and hope to continue Persona 5 Strikers soon! Did anybody get any cool new games?
Merry Christmas, all! I wish you all a warm and peaceful time, whether with loved ones or alone. Hopefully this will be a moment of respite for those whom have had a tough year. Try to grab some of that festive cheer!
Merry Christmas Nintendo’s.
Well it’s a great start as the Mario Movie has turned up on Sky Cinema so downloading that.
4K, HDR & Dolby Atmos, as well.
I’m gonna have ten minutes on Mario Wonder then it’s off to visit family.
All I want for Christmas is Switch twoooooooo.
What did the King of Hyrule get for Christmas?
Lynx Africa Awakening
MARIchristmOs to allls’a y”aalll’ss and a freshly-picked rosy season of yuLUIGItide to you and your kins mamma Mia wahooo
Merry Christmas, everyone! I’ll get some SMB Wonder time in, before I embark on cooking Christmas Lunch (which will be a greater challenge than Wonder I can tell you lol).
Here’s to a great 2024!
Merry Christmas everyone!
Merry Christmas to everyone who contributes and frequents this awesome site!
Merry Christmas all! Hope everyone has a lovely time however you choose to celebrate
Excited to jump into Pikmin 4 and Hogwarts Legacy when I get the chance
Love it here. Hope everyone has a great whatever you celebrate.
I am working from midnight to 10am, but it's overtime and the kids are not home this year so I'll be totally not drinking beer and playing games all day. We celebrated yesterday.
What it hurt to say Happy Christmas? I get you’re trying to be inclusive but it’s Christmas, it’s one day of the year, people will not be offended
Merry Christmas Holiday Time!
Merry Christmas Everyone 🎄🎁🎉
Hope everyone enjoys their gaming pressies, I've had a few myself this Christmas with Star Ocean Second Story R, Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, can't wait to get stuck into them.
Merry Christmas everyone! Whatever you’re doing, I hope you have a wonderful day. I’m going to play some Mario Wonder before we head off to my brothers place for dinner and gaming with his family. Unfortunately, my eldest can’t make it because she has Covid and she’s got it bad. Won’t be the same without her.
Next week will mark the 25th anniversary of my mum’s passing. And a month after that, it’ll be the same 25 years since my dad left us, too. It took me two decades to be able to enjoy Christmas again, but it’s a time for family, and I want to make the most of the beautiful people in my life. I have an amazing wife and two incredible daughters, but for far too long, I forgot how much good I have in my life.
Whether your family is big or small, I hope you get to spend time with them, love them, and appreciate them. Just never take them for granted.
Wishing everyone here a day of love, laughter and joy. And all the very best for 2024.
Merry Christmas Nintendo Family! 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...