It's here! Season's Greetings to you and yours! The mood is right, the spirit's up, and with any luck you're taking it nice and easy today and, perhaps, settling down to devour not just some delicious festive treats but also some of the many excellent video games 2023 has gifted us.

We've briefly surveyed the past 365 days of gaming elsewhere, so we won't recap all of TOTK'23 here. Suffice it to say, it's been a year of highs and lows — and one of rare quality and abundance in the software department! While Switch approaches the start of its eighth year next March and the hardcore among us eagerly await Nintendo's next move, we've all been enjoying our gaming this year, as a great and ample man once commanded. Jolly good.

Whatever your plans over the next week or so, the entire team of Nintendo Life staff, writers, and contributors wishes you the absolute best for the holidays. We've got a wealth of articles programmed in for you to enjoy, so though we may be parted physically, we're still right there with you for the holidays!

Right-o. We're off to eat an ill-advised quantity of those Lindt chocolate balls. Merry gaming, lovely people!