Who made it?

Nintendo Software Technology, the Redmond-based team involved in various games and Nintendo apps, including Wave Race: Blue Storm, Metroid Prime: Hunters, the cancelled Wii title Project H.A.M.M.E.R. and various Mario vs. Donkey Kong entries.

What's the premise?

You are a star named Aura-Aura who has fallen out of the sky and must regain your rightful place in the universe as a shining light. To do this you'll have to climb up and up by grappling grapple points until you reach the starry sky.

Why should you play it?



It's affordable and it's highly addictive. It's got a score mode and an endless mode with a classic high score ladder as you race to the finish line. You likely won't be able to put it down once you've started playing — it really is a fun arcade-like experience that's great for quick sessions.

We've covered a lot of 3DS eShop games over the last month, but the original DSiWare store has some great games that are disappearing too, and this is one of them.

How much is it?

It was originally 200 points and now equates to $1.99 / £1.79 / €1,99

We'll be back soon with another 3DS or Wii U eShop recommendation as part of this 'Countdown' series. Let us know below if you've already got these in your collection and share your thoughts. Not long to go now!