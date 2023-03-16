Who made it?

Sega's AM2 created the original arcade Out Run. On the 3DS, this sparkling port was handled by the talented team at M2.

What's the premise?

It's Out Run... but with added autostereoscopic 3D! Those patented Sega blue skies have never looked more three-dimensional.

Why should you play it?



Apart from the Switch version, this is the only other Out Run game you can really play on a modern Nintendo system... and it's 3D! Did we mention that?

Also, this really is a stunning conversion of the 1986 original, with all the features of the arcade version included (barring the Ferrari licence), plus a sprinkling of extras, with additional cars and music tracks — and all delivered at 60 FPS.

The care and attention put into this really is worth your time, even if you have this game on other platforms (which you should, because it's Out Run, and you can never have enough Out Run in your life).

How much is it?

$5.99 / £4.49 / €4.99.

We'll be back soon with another 3DS or Wii U eShop recommendation as part of this 'Countdown' series. Let us know below if you've already got this in your collection and share your thoughts.