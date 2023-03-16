For the month before the 3DS and Wii U eShops close for new purchases on 27th March, each day we're going to highlight a specific eShop game for one of those consoles and give a short pitch as to why we think it deserves your love and attention — before it's too late. The chance to add these to your library will be gone for good soon and, for one reason or another, these eShop-exclusives are close to our hearts.
Today, Liam highlights a classic retro racer that started out life in the arcades...
So, what's it called again?
3D Out Run. It's part of Sega's 3D Classics collection — here's our review: