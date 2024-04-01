Once more unto the breach. It's time for you to voice your thoughts and tell us about the best eShop games released in March 2024 — the ones we missed, at least.

March may have marked the Switch's 7th birthday, but it's otherwise been a bit of a calmer affair on the hybrid console. Popular indie tactical RPG Rainbow Moon finally landed on the eShop; the water-logged apocalypse became part of our lives with Highwater; Devolver Digital taught us about Cricket Through the Ages; and Indie World's own Death Trick: Double Blind had you solve a murder mystery at the circus.

As always, we'll have our monthly Nintendo Life eShop Selects going up this weekend, but we want to know about the gems that are even more hidden — the ones that slipped through our fingers. So head on down to the bottom of the page and vote for your favourite!

Make sure you check out our latest reviews here to see what we have covered, and you can get a full list of the March 2024 Switch eShop releases here.

Need a refresher on the rules? Well, here you go...

In the monthly poll, you can vote only for Switch eShop games that weren't reviewed by Nintendo Life. You can only vote for one game, so choose wisely! The poll will be open until the nearest Friday — so, for instance, today's poll is open until Friday 1st March 2024 at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET. We'll count the votes and the game with the most nominations will be highlighted in our next Nintendo eShop Selects post, which will go up over the following weekend.

We'll share the results at the weekend alongside the Nintendo Life staff's eShop Selects winners, so make sure you come back then to find out. And for a refresher, here's last month's winners.