It's back! We're almost at the end of February already — yes, even with the extra day in this fine Leap Year.
Our monthly Nintendo Life eShop Selects will be landing this coming weekend for February, but for 2024, we also want you lovely readers to pick your favourite eShop game from that we've missed out on at NL Towers.
This February has been surprisingly packed, and that's even without the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. The month kicked off with Project Downfall, Torn Away, CLeM, and Shanghai Summer, while Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle (which, due to an age rating issue, you can't currently pick up on the eShop — oops!), Balatro, and Tenderfoot Tactics provided some mid-to-late-February surprises.
Need a refresher on the rules? Well, here you go...
- In the monthly poll, you can vote only for Switch eShop games that weren't reviewed by Nintendo Life.
- You can only vote for one game, so choose wisely!
- The poll will be open until the nearest Friday — so, for instance, today's poll is open until Friday 1st March 2024 at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET.
- We'll count the votes and the game with the most nominations will be highlighted in our next Nintendo eShop Selects post, which will go up over the following weekend.
We've got reviews of Penny's Big Breakaway, Pentiment, and Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster coming very soon, so until those reviews are up, you can currently vote for those. Plus, you can get a full list of the February 2024 Switch eShop releases here.
Then make sure you pop back at the weekend to find out the results of the Reader's Choice!
Comments 13
Would be nice to see a list of all the reviews of this month.
I have no idea which games you guys reviewed.
I was so busy with UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes], and other (mostly fighting) games, so... I don't remember anything special released in
the February. The only one game added to my wishlist in this year was Clustertruck. I remember how popular this game was on YouTube some years ago... And I didn't knew that it was available on Switch! Oh... The same thing was with Sally Face... Anyway, I'm happy for those who found out something interesting/special for them. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, for example?...
@StevenH Yeah, the same thing can be said about the list of games released in the February.
I choose the frog game. It's pretty fun (as long as you turn off the music), and it's pretty cheap.
@StevenH
That would be nice.
Here are all Switch Eshop reviews from nintendolife for 2024:
https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews?system=switch-eshop&year=2024
Doesn't seem to be any way to sort by month, but they are sorted by date and dates are shown in the list, so one see what is the first February game and the last January game.
At the time of writing - there are 13 eshop reviews from February.
Bolataro and Promenade
@StevenH
I made a list:
Nintendolifes eshop reviews for February 2024:
Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!
Piczle Cross: Story Of Seasons
Splatoon 3: Side Order
Bandle Tale: A League Of Legends Story
Promenade
qomp 2
Inkulinati
PlateUp!
Arzette: The Jewel Of Faramore
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Eastward: Octopia
Alisa Developer's Cut
GRIME Definitive Edition
I voted for Dreamland Solitaire. The game's just brilliant for what it is (could easily be mistaken for being shovelware but it isn't).
Penny’s Big Breakaway, Balatro and Pentiment for sure.
Balatro is such a gem
@Lofoten Awesome! Thanks!
I think Balatro definitely deserves more attention.
And yes, Pentiment is extremely underrated. It’s not for everyone, but man i loved the ending!
Probably worthy of a mini review but curious NLs thoughts on Golfinite on switch. Always down for a (good) old school mario golf-like game. Edit - I haven't played this so maybe was wrong article to comment on
@nintendolife You haven't reviewed Balatro yet.
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...