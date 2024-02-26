It's back! We're almost at the end of February already — yes, even with the extra day in this fine Leap Year.

Our monthly Nintendo Life eShop Selects will be landing this coming weekend for February, but for 2024, we also want you lovely readers to pick your favourite eShop game from that we've missed out on at NL Towers.

This February has been surprisingly packed, and that's even without the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. The month kicked off with Project Downfall, Torn Away, CLeM, and Shanghai Summer, while Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle (which, due to an age rating issue, you can't currently pick up on the eShop — oops!), Balatro, and Tenderfoot Tactics provided some mid-to-late-February surprises.

Need a refresher on the rules? Well, here you go...

In the monthly poll, you can vote only for Switch eShop games that weren't reviewed by Nintendo Life. You can only vote for one game, so choose wisely! The poll will be open until the nearest Friday — so, for instance, today's poll is open until Friday 1st March 2024 at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET. We'll count the votes and the game with the most nominations will be highlighted in our next Nintendo eShop Selects post, which will go up over the following weekend.

We've got reviews of Penny's Big Breakaway, Pentiment, and Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster coming very soon, so until those reviews are up, you can currently vote for those. Plus, you can get a full list of the February 2024 Switch eShop releases here.

Then make sure you pop back at the weekend to find out the results of the Reader's Choice!