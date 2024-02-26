Inti Creates has today announced that its recently released musical rhythm game GUNVOLT RECORDS: Cychronicle has been temporarily removed from the North American Switch eShop.

Revealed in a tweet from the studio, Inti Creates stated that the removal was down to a "change in ratings". The team is endeavouring to get the issue sorted and the game reinstated on the eShop as soon as possible.

The studio was similarly forced to remove one of its titles from the eShop last year, when Grim Guardians: Demon Purge disappeared from the storefront following a trademark complaint on its title (the game is now known as "Gal Guardians: Demon Purge").

This instance appears to be nothing quite as serious, though the rating change has meant that Gunvolt Records is still missing from the North American eShop at the time of writing — it is still available on the European counterpart if you are really keen to pick it up right now.

Due to a change in ratings, GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychronicle has been temporarily removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop.



We will resolve the issue and return it to sale quickly. We will update here as soon as it's available again.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — INTI CREATES (@IntiCreatesEN) February 26, 2024

Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle was released on the Switch eShop earlier this month on 15th February, meaning that it hasn't had all that much time in the spotlight before being taken down. If you missed it, the game spins off from the Azure Striker Gunvolt series, taking things in a new rhythmic direction with the help of some familiar faces. You can find the official summary from Inti Creates below: