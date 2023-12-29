Tears of the Kingdom carries a Looney Tunes-esque comedy in its Ultrahand builds and Fuse creations and what better way is there to hammer that humour home than with a character like Addison? I adore this NPC. His unwavering dedication to supporting President Hudson, his complete ineptitude at doing his job, his relief and thanks when you help him prop up his silly little signs. In a Hyrule of rich characters, Addison really is one of the best. JN

Garl Sea of Stars' two lead protagonists, Valere and Zale, are perfectly inoffensive, though there's an argument to be made that they are a little bland. Fortunately, their bestie, Garl, is one of the most endlessly optimistic and loveable characters that we have seen in a while. This Warrior Cook's character arc doesn't exactly move in the way that we had expected, but what a journey, what a ride. Everybody needs a friend like Garl. JN

Partitio Yellowil Partitio is the most infectious character in Octopath Traveler II. It's hard not to love him, from his country bumpkin accent to his honest and earnest desire to help everyone in need. His understanding of the world is completely different to the seven other travelers, and because of that, he has a straightforward way of explaining things, which just makes him all the more lovable. But he always puts people first, and that's what makes Partitio the perfect merchant, and the best character in Octopath Traveler II. AH

Bancho Dave The Diver's supporting cast is not what you'd expect. They're an eclectic bunch, let's say. And Bancho, the head chef at Bancho Sushi, might seem the most normal, but his intensity and his love of his craft means he can really dial things up to eleven. If you've watched Bancho come up with some unique sushi, then you'll know how incredibly over-the-top he can be. He fits into Dave the Diver's strange crew perfectly, making for one weird, happy family, and he's the star. AH

So there you have it; those are our picks for the best Switch video game characters of 2023. Do you agree? Disagree? Well, the good news is that we have a lovely little poll so you can have your say, too. So be sure to vote for your favourite of the year and leave a comment down below with any runner-ups or honourable mentions.