Back in the day when consoles had fewer bits than humans have fingers, games could mostly get away with providing solid gameplay above all else.
Gameplay is still king, of course, but games these days often need to demonstrate other qualities, such as striking visuals, an engaging story, and strong characters. After all, what would The Legend of Zelda be without the likes of Ganondorf, Tingle, or Beedle? What would Super Mario be without Bowser, Toad, or Peach? Good characters are ultimately what elevates a great game into a lasting, beloved franchise.
2023 has seen its fair share of great Switch games, but we'd like to shine a bit of a spotlight on the best video game characters of the year. Who has managed to cement themselves as a permanent fixture in the pantheon of all-time great characters? Well, read on to find out our picks...