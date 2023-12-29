Best Game Characters 2023
Image: Nintendo Life

Back in the day when consoles had fewer bits than humans have fingers, games could mostly get away with providing solid gameplay above all else.

Gameplay is still king, of course, but games these days often need to demonstrate other qualities, such as striking visuals, an engaging story, and strong characters. After all, what would The Legend of Zelda be without the likes of Ganondorf, Tingle, or Beedle? What would Super Mario be without Bowser, Toad, or Peach? Good characters are ultimately what elevates a great game into a lasting, beloved franchise.

2023 has seen its fair share of great Switch games, but we'd like to shine a bit of a spotlight on the best video game characters of the year. Who has managed to cement themselves as a permanent fixture in the pantheon of all-time great characters? Well, read on to find out our picks...

Addison

Image: Nintendo

Tears of the Kingdom carries a Looney Tunes-esque comedy in its Ultrahand builds and Fuse creations and what better way is there to hammer that humour home than with a character like Addison? I adore this NPC. His unwavering dedication to supporting President Hudson, his complete ineptitude at doing his job, his relief and thanks when you help him prop up his silly little signs. In a Hyrule of rich characters, Addison really is one of the best. JN

Garl

Image: Sabotage Studio

Sea of Stars' two lead protagonists, Valere and Zale, are perfectly inoffensive, though there's an argument to be made that they are a little bland. Fortunately, their bestie, Garl, is one of the most endlessly optimistic and loveable characters that we have seen in a while. This Warrior Cook's character arc doesn't exactly move in the way that we had expected, but what a journey, what a ride. Everybody needs a friend like Garl. JN

Prince Florian

Image: Nintendo Life

The Mario franchise has often introduced one-off characters or races to represent certain regions or worlds, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is no different. It's a bit too early to judge whether Prince Florian and his race of Poplins are indeed a one-off addition, but they're certainly most welcome. Prince Florian himself is simply adorable, and although he spends the entire game atop Mario's shoulders, he somehow never feels like a burden. Good on you, your majesty. OR

Purah

Image: Nintendo

Purah's all grown up in Tears of the Kingdom. Awww. Well, the internet has taken a bit of a shine to that, of course, but that's not why we love Purah. This is the same excitable, passionate Sheikah researcher we met in Breath of the Wild. She intensely berates Link for disappearing, and she basically orders him around. So, not different then? But we love her all the same. AH

Partitio Yellowil

Image: Square Enix

Partitio is the most infectious character in Octopath Traveler II. It's hard not to love him, from his country bumpkin accent to his honest and earnest desire to help everyone in need. His understanding of the world is completely different to the seven other travelers, and because of that, he has a straightforward way of explaining things, which just makes him all the more lovable. But he always puts people first, and that's what makes Partitio the perfect merchant, and the best character in Octopath Traveler II. AH

Bancho

Bancho
Image: NEXON

Dave The Diver's supporting cast is not what you'd expect. They're an eclectic bunch, let's say. And Bancho, the head chef at Bancho Sushi, might seem the most normal, but his intensity and his love of his craft means he can really dial things up to eleven. If you've watched Bancho come up with some unique sushi, then you'll know how incredibly over-the-top he can be. He fits into Dave the Diver's strange crew perfectly, making for one weird, happy family, and he's the star. AH

Oatchi

Image: Nintendo

How do you make Nintendo's most-adorable franchise even more adorable for its fourth entry? You add a sweet dog companion, of course. Not only is Oatchi a prime amiibo candidate and all-around goodboi, he is also crazy useful. Be it riding on his back, sniffing out missing items or even leading troops of Pikmin at will, this is a pup that we hope sticks around for a while yet. JN

Penn

Image: Nintendo

It's a tough sell to set your sequel in the same world as its predecessor but without the accordion-playing presence of everyone's beloved bird man. Yes, Tears of the Kingdom might not have given us more Kass kontent (I'm sure that will catch on), but it did give us the next best thing: Penn. This loveable reporter must be one of the hardest-working fellas in all of Hyrule, even if he does seem slightly incapable of cracking any cases himself. Okay, perhaps not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he's still the finest in the flock. JN

Inspector Cabanela

Image: Capcom

Okay, yes, Cabanela isn't technically a character of 2023, but the fact that Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective came to Switch this year was enough for us to squeeze him onto the list. This dancing inspector looked brilliant on the DS original, but with a visual upgrade and butter-smooth animations, he has twirled his way into our hearts all over again. You throw some complex motives into the mix and we couldn't not mention him in the year's best! JN

Trip

Image: Nintendo Life

Adding a brand-new character to an established franchise is no easy feat, but if anyone can do it, it's Sonic's original character designer, Naoto Ohshima. Trip didn't make much of an impact at first in Sonic Superstars, relegated to the background as an inconsequential villain next to the iconic Dr. Robotnik. As her story came into focus, however, and the bulky armour began to fall away, what was revealed was an immensely endearing character that managed to effortlessly stand apart from the likes of Amy, Tails, and Sonic himself. OR

Zelda

Image: nintendo

I know we're all disappointed that Zelda isn't playable again, but her role in Tears of the Kingdom is much more interesting and active than it has been in previous games. I'm not going to spoil anything here, but if you've played to the end of the story, you know exactly what we're talking about. She is where most of the story lies, and her actions are, incredibly, always there and visible — if you're looking for them, anyway. Tears of the Kingdom would be a very different game if Zelda ended up as she did in Breath of the Wild, and the adventure is all the better for it. AH

So there you have it; those are our picks for the best Switch video game characters of 2023. Do you agree? Disagree? Well, the good news is that we have a lovely little poll so you can have your say, too. So be sure to vote for your favourite of the year and leave a comment down below with any runner-ups or honourable mentions.

Who's your pick for the best Switch video game character of 2023?