In the magazine business, the Back Page is where you'd find all the weird goofs that we couldn't fit in anywhere else. Some may call it "filler"; we prefer "a whole page to make terrible jokes that are tangentially related to the content of the mag".We don't have pages on the internet, but we still love terrible jokes — so welcome to our semi-regular feature, Back Page.
Today, Jim imagines what an Illumination trailer for a Zelda movie would look (and sound) like...
Just last week, I read the rumour headline that no Nintendo fan ever wants to stumble across: Universal Closing "Big Deal" With Nintendo For Zelda Illumination Movie. Despite the fact that the studio's cute and cuddly style of animation couldn't be much further from Link's chiselled cheekbones, it looks like we might have to resign ourselves to the fact that an Illumination Hyrule (HyGrule?) could be on the way.
Even though Illumination CEO and Miyamoto's BFF, Chris Meledandri, has denied the rumours, the prospect does make a lot of sense. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been pulling in pennies like nobody's business, and with the world of movie-making so tied to the number of rupees in the wallet, it was only going to be a matter of time before Universal started eyeing up the remaining members of the Smash Bros. roster.
Resigned to the fact that an Illumination Zelda may well be coming our way (despite my fingers still being crossed for Studio Ghibli to take the reins), I have started thinking about what this super-soft adventure might look like.
The Toon Link art style would be the obvious approach — nobody wants to see Twilight Princess' Link distorted into a big-head-long-limbs character model — and I am undecided on the voice cast (we all know how upsetting it will be to hear Link speak, but I'd put money on seeing something along the lines of "Starring Tom Holland" in a future Direct).
That being said, I can take a pretty good stab at how an Illumination-style Zelda trailer would go down. Yep, it's popped into my head and it's only right that you should be subjected to it too — just in case it does happen.