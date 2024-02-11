Superb Owls On Nintendo Switch

Kaepora Gaebora - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

This just might be one of the most iconic owls in all of gaming. And that's only partially because we have accidentally asked him to repeat everything. Twice.

First appearing in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Kaepora Gaebora is there to help Link on his merry way when first entering Hyrule field. He can give you helpful directions, tell you about the area, heck, he very has the vibes of a wise old man (must just be a coincidence).

Now, you'd like to hear all that again. Yes?

Otus - Owlboy

We love 2018's indie darling Owlboy for a multitude of reasons. It's got beautiful visuals, a soaring score, and tight flying controls. But most of all it is packed with quality owl content. There are a few we could pick for this list like snooty old man Asio or the mysteriously quiet Solus, but nobody is beating Otus, are they?

Otus is the Owlboy. The most superb of the bunch. Don't think an owl can make you cry? Particularly one without speech? Think again. Otus is a shining example that being kind to everyone is always the way (at least, if that doesn't work, bring a canon-wielding pirate along for the ride next time).

Mahina - Octopath Traveler II

At the beginning of Ochette’s story in Octopath Traveler II, you can choose between two animal companions – a proud jackal named Akalā, or (the correct choice) an adorable owl named Mahina.

Mahina is the perfect choice, really. Specialising in magic attacks, she compliments Ochette’s physical prowess perfectly. And, acting as a mentor for the young Beastling, Mahina has to try and keep Ochette’s excitable personality in check. She cares for her friend dearly, and never leaves her side – even when you have to take on a friend. Oh, and she sits on the front of the boat whenever you’re travelling by water.

Don’t pick Mahina at your peril, or else you will suffer the consequences (and heartbreak).

Ku - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Owls in video games have a habit of being a mysterious bunch, but Ori and the Will of the Wisps' Ku is anything but.

We'll admit that we had a somewhat troublesome relationship with Ku's mother Kuro in The Blind Forest, so it is a relief to see that the offspring is friendly at heart — and much less likely to swallow us whole. We won't spoil Ku's journey too much here, but let's just say that being a fan of this superb owl is an emotional rollercoaster of its own.

Blathers & Celeste - Animal Crossing

Gosh, we love a Nintendo owl with a green bow tie (more on that later). Blathers might not be full to the beak with quality banter, but this Animal Crossing mainstay is our go-to guy for an interesting little fact. Museum visits wouldn't be quite the same without him. Keep being you, little guy.

And let's not forget about his sister, Celeste. Full of star knowledge, Celeste might just be one of the most chilled residents out there. Even when the beaches are covered in shells, the land has been taken over by weeds and the mayor's house is crawling with cockroaches, you know that an observatory trip is always going to be a good'un.

They take the award for Best Owl amiibo too (as quiet as the competition may be).

Storm Owl - Mega Man X4

Hoooo(t) boy, it's a baddie owl!

Look, we generally prefer our superb owls to be on the right side of the law, but we're willing to make an exception if that feathered foe is wearing a little beret.

Mega Man X4's Storm Owl isn't the most challenging boss in the game, but with wonderful character design and a battle that takes things to the skies (kinda), we still enjoy the chance to take him on in the Switch's Mega Man X Legacy Collection.

Stolas - Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

Making its debut in Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Stolas is an owl-like creature that is hidden away in the final two areas of the game. It’s based on the Great Prince of Hell that commands twenty-six legions of demons from the Ars Goetia, and it’s a pretty freakish-looking owl. But an owl nonetheless, and extremely powerful.

Stolas, just like its lore, summons other enemies and demons to attack Soma. Strutting around slowly with its spindly long legs and adorned with a crown, it’s a rather big target, but it’ll make you jump the first time you see it. The foe returns in Dawn of Sorrow after getting a bit of a glow-up, swapping white feathers for brown and a feathery crown rather than a gold one. We know you can find actual owls roaming around Dracula’s castle, but not much can beat a demon-summoning owl that’s also a prince of hell, right?

Cohoot - Monster Hunter Rise

The world of Monster Hunter Rise hardly screams "habitable," but with sweet little guys like Cohoots around, we can see the appeal of living there.

Yes, your Cohoot can help find items and bring you a general warm sense of comfort but, more importantly, they can be dressed up in a little hat (we have chosen to highlight the 'Summery Sailor' outfit above for obvious reasons). Talk about peak character design.

Rowlett - Pokémon Legends: Arceus

What do you mean we're leaning too much into the "it's technically on Switch" zone here? This little guy is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and you can also get it in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet at the Blueberry Academy. The fact that this one debuted in Pokémon Sun & Moon is a mere coincidence and definitely not a sign that there ain't all that many owls on Switch.

Anyway, Rowlett the second (and last) in our 'Take an Owl and Stick a Little Green Bowtie on him' series and what a cutie he is. This round little guy first appeared in Pokémon Sun and Moon and he immediately rolled his way into our hearts. If any 'mon is made for Poké Ball living, it's this guy (okay, maybe Voltorb more so, but he's not quite owl-y enough for this list).

Hoothoot - Pokémon Sword & Shield

You can technically get Rowlett into Sword & Shield, but that involves Pokémon Home. For this other little round guy, Hoothoot, you can catch it in-game.

Pokémon Gold And Silver's Hoothoot may have been usurped by Rowlett in the race for the cutest owl in the series, but let's not do this OG a disservice, he's still pretty darn superb. You can find him in Galar, Paldea, and even Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's Sinnoh. He set a high bar, which is maybe why there aren't that many owl-like Pokémon.

Lechku & Nechku - Okami

There's probably an argument to be made that these clockwork robots aren't technically owls since they are, you know, robots. But this pair of Okami bosses look the part enough that we are willing to let it slide.

In a game of pretty stellar boss fights, Lechku and Nechku are one of our favourites. The music is awesome, the character designs are just the right level of creepy, and, if we're honest, any battle that relies on taking down two enemies at once gets a satisfied thumbs up in our book.

We wouldn't want either of them to perch on our shoulders, but they're pretty superb all the same.

Hedwig - LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Hedwig might just be the owl with the biggest pop culture footprint out there. After drumming up a following thanks to the Harry Potter books (and films), it really is a surprise that the iconic Snowy Owl hasn't played a bigger part in any of the spell-casting schoolboy's video game appearances.

One occasion in which you can find Hedwig on the Switch, however, is in the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, where you will be relying on your feathered friend to turn the game's collectable Red Bricks into prizes. Maybe not the most impactful role, but you're not hitting that sweet 100% completion without him.

Coo - Kirby's Dream Land 2

Coo has become a mainstay of the Kirby series ever since it first appeared in Kirby's Dream Land 2 on the Game Boy (available via Nintendo Switch Online). This little owl pal has since popped up in everything from Canvas Curse all the way through to Star Allies, with varying degrees of helpfulness in each.

What makes this little owl so superb, though, is its debut role — granting Kirby the ability to fly and inhale at the same time. We always assumed that the talons used to lift the pink puffball into the air may have been a little painful, but ol' Kirb never seems to mind. It's always good to catch a ride, eh?

Hoot - Super Mario 64

We won't lie, Super Mario 64's Hoot didn't immediately spring to mind when we were first making this list. Why? Because we don't have nearly enough time together.

But when you think about it (and as you can tell, we have thought about it), Hoot is really rather superb. Come on, this sleepy little guy is rudely awoken by Mario in the Whomp's Fortress stage before willingly flying him to the upper echelons of the level to get the tricky Power Stars therein. Yes, he might have a bit of a moan about Mario's weight along the way, but you try and do all that legwork (wingwork?) with a smile on your beak...

Owl - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

What do you mean "I thought that was Kaepora Gaebora?" This is 'Owl'. A very distinct and not-at-all related bird that also happens to give Link helpful advice upon first reaching a game's open area.

Of course, anyone who has played Link's Awakening through to the end will remember that Owl is actually more than meets the eye — something fishy is going on. Cor, an owl with a plot twist? Talk about superb.

The name is a little bit of a letdown, we can't lie. That said, with a list that also includes the likes of 'Hoot,' 'Coo' and several variants between, it was only going to be a matter of time before we returned to the basics.

Well there you have it, 15 owls that you can find on your Switch right now to celebrate 'Superb Owl' weekend. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the following poll and then take to the comments to share any that we have missed.