It is the third century AD and war rages across the region that would one day become China. To the north, the Cao Wei state has been founded, led by Cao Pi after the death of his father. In the west, Shu Han’s founder, Liu Bei, considers himself the rightful ruler of all of China in the wake of the Han Dynasty’s collapse. Meanwhile, the Wu state controls much of the region’s eastern coastline.
The Three Kingdoms period is one of the most fascinating and dramatic in recorded history and has become fodder for countless stories and games over the years. Koei Tecmo's Romance of the Three Kingdoms series, named after the 14th-century Chinese novel about the events, puts players in control of these warring states, tasked with uniting a fractured China through a combination of political, economic, and military campaigns.
It's an epic period, and the lineage of KT's turn-based war sim series is almost as epic as the source material — and has a long, rich history on Nintendo consoles, too.
An Ever-Changing History Lesson
In 1988, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, complete with 'A Kou Shibusawa Production' emblazoned in its opening moments, received a port for the NES, unleashing its highly ambitious approach to strategy games on console players. Since then, Romance of the Three Kingdoms has become one of the most successful and long-running grand strategy franchises, a tradition that continued through to the most recent title, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV for the Switch in 2020.
It might be the victors who write history, but video game developers have been letting players rewrite it over and over for generations.
The idea of history as a malleable thing that could be changed and reshaped would become the guiding principle of every Romance of the Three Kingdoms title and other games in the Kou Shibusawa stable. Players take control of one of several competing factions in a splintered China, each with its own strengths and weaknesses, in their quest to unify the nation under their rule.
"I think [the appeal of historical sandbox games] is being able to experience an alternate ‘what could history be’ that draws players," says Ito Yuinori, the current head of Kou Shibusawa and producer of Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou. "History, in other words, is past and something that cannot be changed. However, it is possible to change history in a game. That is one of the attractive points of historical games."
Navigating Famine, Politics, and War
Early on, the series gained praise not just for giving players the freedom to change history but for the detail in the mechanics. The Games Machine, in a review for their December 1989 issue, called the first entry "a truly serious strategy game with depth and fascinating historical background." Romance of the Three Kingdoms would become a benchmark for historical strategy titles, with wonderfully challenging AI opponents and multiple ways to conquer China.