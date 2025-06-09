The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially launched, and to commemorate this exciting release, Nintendo Life is able to offer an amazing LEGO giveaway, sponsored by Nintendo UK.

You could win a LEGO Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart (72037) set alongside an impressive LEGO The Mighty Bowser™ (71411) set, boasting a combined retail value of an astounding £379.98! These incredible sets offer hours of fun, whether you’re a builder, collector or want a new set to play with. !

A standout feature of the new Nintendo Switch 2 is the integrated GameChat. This feature will enhance your online gaming sessions, providing a seamless and more connected experience. Gone are the days of relying on external applications or cumbersome workarounds – true, integrated voice communication is now a core component of the Nintendo Switch 2 experience.

There are so many possibilities with GameChat: Whether it's engaging in competitive multiplayer fun in Mario Kart World, teaming up for a long-distance date-night in Split Fiction, or even embarking on a shared quest to find every elusive Korok Seed in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we want to see your selfies of you making the most of GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2.