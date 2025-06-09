Competition: Share How You're Using GameChat and Win LEGO Mario Kart + Mighty Bowser!
We want to see your GameChat Selfies!
The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially launched, and to commemorate this exciting release, Nintendo Life is able to offer an amazing LEGO giveaway, sponsored by Nintendo UK.
You could win a LEGO Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart (72037) set alongside an impressive LEGO The Mighty Bowser™ (71411) set, boasting a combined retail value of an astounding £379.98! These incredible sets offer hours of fun, whether you’re a builder, collector or want a new set to play with. !
A standout feature of the new Nintendo Switch 2 is the integrated GameChat. This feature will enhance your online gaming sessions, providing a seamless and more connected experience. Gone are the days of relying on external applications or cumbersome workarounds – true, integrated voice communication is now a core component of the Nintendo Switch 2 experience.
There are so many possibilities with GameChat: Whether it's engaging in competitive multiplayer fun in Mario Kart World, teaming up for a long-distance date-night in Split Fiction, or even embarking on a shared quest to find every elusive Korok Seed in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we want to see your selfies of you making the most of GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2.
How To Win
For your chance to win this exceptional LEGO bundle, simply retweet our tweet or skeet (worth 1 entry), or reply with a selfie of you using GameChat (worth 5 entries!).
Alternatively, submit a comment below letting us know: Which game are you most excited to play while using the new GameChat feature on Nintendo Switch 2? (worth 1 entry).
About The Prize
Our winner will receive two amazing LEGO sets: Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart (72037), which contains 1972 pieces, and The Mighty Bowser™ (71411), which has a whopping 2807 pieces! Together, these two sets are worth nearly £400!
Enter The Competition
Rules
Closing date for entry is midnight, , winners will be contacted via social media for their postal address, prizes will then be posted via registered mail. You must be a UK resident to receive the winning prize. Please read our full competition terms and conditions before entering.
Competition Sponsored By Nintendo
Comments 3
I used the C button with Mario Kart World and my 4 year old with his uncles. It was hilarious and a fun family moment, especially him getting as close to the camera as he could.
Im most excited for mario party jamboree additions, that should be an absolute hoot.
Honestly, the game I'm most excited to use GameChat with would be the Splatoon games.
