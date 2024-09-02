This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Simplicity is key here, as Wondershot operates similarly to the brilliant Towerfall, albeit from a top-down perspective. You have a variety of weapons to choose from and play as one of four characters in an all-out brawl, with each weapon providing a one-hit kill. This means that accuracy becomes your most important skill. That focus leaves a fresh taste as the game proudly proclaims that there’s no element of luck to be found here.

Combining this simple but effective gameplay with a huge array of power-ups like super speed and additional weapons, you'll soon find yourself loving the fast-paced matches and ensuing pandemonium. There is also a single-player offering in the form of individual challenges, which is welcome not only for skill honing but also as an alternative to the enjoyable but mindless multiplayer matches.

The biggest flaw, however, is the lack of AI-controlled opponent battles, as the game defiantly tells you, ‘We need a second player.’ This is frustrating and would be an essential addition to an expanded edition or sequel.

The presentation of Wondershot is really tight. The characters are colourful and well-designed and speak with amusing, high-pitched tones similar to the iconic, weird and wonderful chants of the worms from, er, Worms.

All in all, Wondershot is brilliant if you have four friends around, equally brilliant with just two players, and even decent fun alone, if you enjoy the challenge maps. The lack of AI matches is irritating, but certainly not a deal breaker for the charming, competitive, multiplayer experience.

