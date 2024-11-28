This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

A twin-stick shooter with oodles of depth, Debris Infinity is one addictive beast. Taking the visual style of arcade classics like Asteroids and infusing it with a neon coat of paint, the aesthetic is as impressive as the gameplay. The frantic and often challenging arcade-style battles make this a game that tests your reflexes as well as your strategic thinking.

Debris Infinity basks in the glory of its arcade influences and revels in its own nostalgia with a pumped-up tech soundtrack, '80s-style robotic voiceover, and a focus on high scores. Its main appeal, though, is its fast-paced and frantic gameplay, which really gets the heart pumping.

Gameplay is divided arcade style into three main modes: Time Attack, Normal, and Power Wave. Though all are fairly similar, they provide slight variations that allow you to practice your shooting for the best score in slightly different scenarios. Normal mode has you surviving for as long as possible, whereas Power Wave gives you additional time for every wave of enemies that you successfully destroy.

Though its style is intentionally rudimentary, its action has surprising depth, with a variety of factors leading to power-ups, or additional score bonuses. You receive a ‘reflex bonus’ for destroying an enemy as soon as they appear on screen, and as your streak of kills increases without you taking damage yourself, you’ll gain additional streak bonus. The coolest addition by far, however, is the ability to slow down time for a limited period during each match. While it doesn’t totally freeze the screen, this great feature allows you to catch your breath during particularly insane moments, but must be used wisely.

The multiplayer element also features a versus mode, which works well, and a co-op mode that is a little trickier, as players control the movement versus shooting respectively. Controls are slick and this actually makes for some tense, local fun, and certainly requires a strong degree of teamwork for success.

Visually, the game adopts a classical style reminiscent of the early Atari era, albeit with sharp textures and some impressive bright neon effects. The enemies also become more detailed and varied the further you progress, so you won’t just be battling asteroids and random shapes forever.

There isn’t a huge amount to dislike about Debris Infinity. Being limited to three similar modes may mean that it has the potential to become stale, but we found the variety in gameplay elements pushed us to beat our own scores and strive to progress further, with repeat playthroughs.