There are few better ways to spend $9.99 / £8.99 than on Dark Scrolls. The indie Soulslike side-scroller is something I’ll spend the rest of the year dipping into every now and again, itching for a run as a way to kill a train journey. It doesn’t offer the deepest gameplay, nor does it have a sprawling world hidden away in its depths, but strikes the right chord for the price point.
Describing Dark Scrolls as a 'Soulslike side-scroller' is more of a shorthand than an all-encompassing label. The game possesses significant influence from roguelikes, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog. Developer Doinksoft (Gato Roboto, Gunbrella) throws you right into the action, giving you a choice of three characters and little else to engage with before starting your first run. I was immediately drawn to Pigeon for his very silly name and his resemblance to Link. Pigeon attacks and moves far more quickly compared to his fellow start characters, launching into long jumps and tossing knives at a rapid rate.
I found Pigeon’s pace to be a problem in my first hour with Dark Scrolls. The game is littered with obstacles and enemies and I found myself bumping into everything and losing all my health before I could get a good few licks in.
This led me to main Grizz for a while, who, as you can tell from his name alone, is an absolute unit of a man, wielding an endless supply of axes with a long attack range and — most crucially — moving at a much more manageable pace. I also fell in love with Grizz’s special ability, a ground pound that instantly KO’s enemies from above. This was particularly useful for an irritating frog-like enemy whose jumps wildly vary in height.
The third starter character, Emerys, is a wizard-type, casting balls of energy as he floats from left to right. I found Emerys uninspiring as he operates in a middle ground between Grizz and Pigeon. As I spent more time with him, I found his special move — a pointy dash in upwards and sidewards directions — to be endearing, but using him never felt as satisfying as the other two.
When I finally gave Pigeon another go, the design philosophy finally began to speak to me. The roguelike elements are obvious. Each run sees you collect currency. If you hit 100 coins, you gain a blue crystal which can be exchanged in a shop for upgrades like faster movement, expelling thorns upon being hit and creating a protective bubble for yourself.
However, the Sonic influence came to the fore once I harnessed the power of Pigeon’s special move, a double jump that sees him throw knives downwards and leaves him momentarily invulnerable. This, along with making use of the many Sonic-like springs, meant I was more able to take the higher route through the stages. Just like Sonic, these paths are incredibly hard to maintain, especially with Pigeon’s erratic jump, but are much more rewarding. With that strategy established, I was finally able to clear the boss of the first stage.
True to the Soulslike genre, I died a hell of a lot in Dark Scrolls. The first moments of getting your sea legs are brutal and had me reading the manual repeatedly to see if I was missing some sort of trick. At some point, it all just clicked and sections I found impossible before were suddenly a breeze.
Still, an errant move can land you in pools of hot water, but the incremental upgrades, as well as mid-stage level-ups, provide a much-needed reprieve. Dark Scrolls clearly isn’t shy about its FromSoft influence, even including bonfires between levels.
Once I got familiar with the game, it didn’t feel as punishing as a typical From game can be. Dark Scrolls’ presentation helps with that, its music is jovial and adventurous, its 16-bit art style irresistibly charming. The level structure of enemies doing their best to get in the way of your platforming, a mid-level enemy rush where you have to survive a set amount of time in a pit of creepy crawlies, and a boss at the end of the stage will always be a challenge, but you don’t get the same level of satisfaction as when you finally conquer a boss in Elden Ring. Dark Scrolls isn’t trying to be too mean, instead stuffing the From experience in breezier packaging.
A couple of minor problems do rear their heads. Anyone attempting to play this with an analogue stick is going to have a rough time. Dark Scrolls feels designed for a D-Pad, the analogue stick being extremely sensitive to vertical movement when you’re trying to move horizontally. I found myself ducking when I wanted to be sprinting away from advancing enemies.
Also, for as much as the game tries to clamp down its meanness, there are a few enemies that feel at odds with that. The game looks good, but every frame is very busy, and sometimes it’s hard to see a zombie burrowing up from the ground when you’re fighting the giant spider above you.
Conclusion
Dark Scrolls does a good job of balancing the cosy repetitiveness of a roguelike with the challenge inherent to the Soulslike genre. There are so many different ways to play, with six characters unlockable on top of the original three, all with their own unique abilities, movement and attack patterns.
For the price, there’s very little reason to not give this a shot, especially for those who gravitate towards pixel art or any of the genres encompassed within Dark Scrolls.
Comments 28
I don't quite understand how this is a soulslike. I think there's a clear distinction between soulslike and "a hard game". It's about mechanics, not difficulty.
But I haven't played this game (yet) so I may be missing something.
Thanks for the review, was quite curious about this game and I'm glad to hear it's overall good (would've got it sooner rather than later and eventually tried it anyway considering its price, but still) - hope others going for it will enjoy it, too!
Is that a Black Mage from FF as a special guest? Lol
Are there any permanent upgrades that carry over between runs?
I had a great time with it for my review, I was disappointed by the multiplayer though
@KoopaTheGamer Yeah, so what makes a "Souls-like?"
@SonnyBonds Doesn't sound like it. I think those are known as "rogue-LITES."
@Ryan_Gaur Could you tell if co-op is playable on a single Switch? Or does P2 need another copy of the game?
@AussieMcBucket There are a set of mechanics that are shared between most From Software games and games inspired by them. Stuff like losing your "souls" (or money, bones, whatever the game uses) when dying and being able to retrieve them by reaching the place where you died. There are "bonfires" which heal you but also resurrect all of the enemies. Usually there is a similar healing system in different soulslikes, with limited amount of healing flasks. There are even similarities in level design, such as shortcuts that make it easier to traverse difficult areas once you've already traversed them.
You can find these in games like Hollow Knight, Blasphemous, Mina the Hollower etc. I do wonder if they're also present in Dark Scrolls, though.
@KoopaTheGamer Thank you so much for this comment!
I have been thinking the same recently for all retro games being called Souls-like. Are they truly soul-like or is it that Retro Nes games all share a gaming philosophy that Souls adopted (think of megaman, castlevania, contra, ninja gaiden, battletoads, etc..)?
Punishing mechanics, limited resources and crazy enemy placement are all part of old school game design. Unless dark scrolls have bonefires or shortcuts to traverse in big areas I see little comparison to a souls-like.
I'm really tired of this genre. There are so many games that look neat on the surface and then I read "rogue" in the description and completely lose interest
@KoopaTheGamer Yes, agreed. "Soulslike" will never have a perfect definition, but it needs more than just "hard game" or "game where you die a lot." To me, the core is losing a meaningful amount of progress or resources on death, having a chance to recover them, and pushing through an interconnected world full of enemies and bosses that often require repeated attempts. Without that risk-and-recovery loop, the term gets so broad that Mario, Metroid, and every roguelike suddenly become soulslikes too.
I just downloaded this game on switch 1 but I'm experiencing an issue. It works in handheld mode, but if I try to play on my tv with a pro controller, the button inputs don't register. I can't even use the home button to return to the menu screen. Anyone else experiencing this issue? It's definitely not my controller.
This review is lacking. No mention that the game is an 'always moving' belt scroller. Also no mention of co-op, both online and local. The game is billed as a co-op game! Crazy... Totally confused by the references to Dark Souls as well, but maybe that's the developer's thing, like a little joke? It's a fun game, but this is nothing like Dark Souls. Like, at all.
It's a co-op ready, auto-scrolling platformer bullet hell rogue thingy.
@SonnyBonds You will collect blue gems based on your score. After failing or completing a run you can use these at the hub to purchase permanent upgrades.
@OldManHermit I'm having this same issue on Switch 2, it's super frustrating, I can only play it on handhold at the moment.
I've been looking forward to this. Sounds like good action fun in short bursts
Decided not to buy it even if gets a 10/10 when I found out it comes with Gato Roboto and Gunbrella for free, but only if you live outside of Europe.
Sorry I’m not as good as your American customers, I guess.
@OldManHermit Wow, yeah. This game doesn’t seem to support any controllers other than Joy-Cons. That’s nuts!
Hopefully they’ll patch this soon. Until then, this was a waste of $9!
@Gavintendo I shouldn't have bought it either then considering I already paid for Gato Roboto and Gunbrella, but seriously though I do see why you'd be chapped. I don't understand why some developers do region specific offers like that, it only goes to infuriate people that cannot take part.
Such a serious controller issue should be mentioned in a review... Maybe they'll patch it out but still, crazy to release a game in this state.
@LastFootnote Wow that's unfortunate. I was wishing they had included a way to remap controls in the options, I like to use the right trigger as attack. But no pro controller support is a much bigger issue. I have faith it will be patched pretty quickly knowing this devs track record. Hopefully they include button remapping as well so I don't have to keep changing it within the Switch itself.
Wow, Link from Zelda, Black Mage from Final Fantasy, and Giant from Clash of Clans ... What a crossover! (I'm sorry, it's all I could think of lol)
@Gavintendo According to Doinksoft on X, it is a age ratings issue why those games can't be included in the UK.
Other regions won't get the games due to the same reason or the games not being available in that region currently.
@LinktotheFuture That’s what they said, yes. You get the three games as a bundle in North America. There’s no reason they couldn’t have made it so that buying this game in Europe applies a 100% discount to the other two games. That way, they’d be separate “purchases” and the differing age ratings would be irrelevant.
OK, so, played the game a bit. The price is good and the gameplay is alright, but the thing sacrificed is definitely polish. There’s very occasionally a really loud, harsh sound that comes through the speakers when playing. Also there are certain parts where in order to signal the game that you want to proceed (continue the stage’s auto-scrolling) you have to go to the rightmost edge of the screen. There is apparently nothing preventing an enemy from being spawned there already, damaging you. So that’s fun.
@Gavintendo Could they do that on a promotional basis though? Can it be turned off later?
@KoopaTheGamer Ohhh, I think I get it now. Thank you! I'm playing Mina and have played Hollow Knight (before getting stuck and stopping for a while). But I definitely see the comparable mechanics you're describing. Thanks again!
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