After tinkering with the Switch 2 for about a week now, the general consensus amongst NL staff is that the new magnetic Joy-Con are simply marvellous. On the original Switch, there was always a sense that the Joy-Con weren't quite as secure as we would have liked, and this was simply exacerbated by general wear and tear.

Switch 2's new magnet technology keeps the Joy-Con completely locked in place. There's absolutely zero unsavoury 'wiggle', and it feels incredibly premium as a result. According to a new report from Automaton, however, some folks in Japan are actually getting the skin on their fingers trapped between the Switch 2 and the Joy-Con when attaching the controllers. Ouch!

The first example comes from X user @kWkTNa083756, who even goes so far as to suggest that Nintendo may be due a lawsuit over the whole thing:

"The magnets on the Switch 2 Joy-Con are so strong that many people get their fingers pinched. I got my finger pinched too, so it was pretty painful. "Well, Nintendo would say things like "no class action lawsuits" in advance, so they're hiding things like this when they sell them."

And while there are definitely others feeling the pinch too, like @celma_h below, some have pointed out that Nintendo has specifically warned users to watch their fingers when attaching the Joy-Con.

"What I've learned by playing Switch 2 so far "When you put on the controller, it hurts a lot if the skin on your fingers gets caught in it.

"It's not intentional, but sometimes it gets stuck without my awareness. "Those who have bought it, and those who have small children, please be careful."

"There are people who are making a fuss about getting their fingers stuck, but it's written in the instruction manual, and people who are making a fuss about suing over something like this are just too crazy."

So if you're in the process of picking up a new Switch 2 console, just be mindful about your fingers with the new Joy-Con – especially if you've got young children playing around with it.

We've no doubt that some of these social media posts are exaggerating their injuries somewhat, but we have to imagine that getting your finger trapped is going to be pretty painful, regardless. Heck, our very own Felix confirmed that "this has happened to me twice already", so it's definitely a thing. Be careful.