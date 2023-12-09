This review originally went live in 2016, and we're updating and republishing it to celebrate the game's arrival in Switch's N64 library via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.
Originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998, 1080° Snowboarding was Nintendo's attempt to bring the snowboarding experience to its home console. And the company did a good job: six courses provide a variety of thrills as you hop on a board and tackle the snowy slopes. There are five riders of varying abilities, several boards are available to ride on, and there's the ability to perform some fancy-looking tricks, too. And it still holds up decently all these years later.
Visually this is a great looking N64 title with fast and smooth action. As you would expect, lots of snow means lots of white, but rocky surfaces, trees, advertising banners and buildings can be spotted throughout the courses to prevent things from looking too plain. The snowboarders manage to not look blocky, though the same cannot be said for their shadows. Other places the game shows its age are on the sharp edges in the courses, flat, cardboard-esque spectators and scenery pop-in. None of this is off-putting, however, and there are some good effects throughout the game: The snow blowing towards the camera is a simple but effective trick whilst elsewhere you will find reflections in ice and the sun causing lens flare whilst adding a warm glow to the environment.
There are some good character animations here too, with the boarders shifting their weight realistically, but what really sells the illusion are the controls. You use the control stick for movement and it works a charm whether you're making a small adjustment to get a better line or are performing a tight turn to avoid smashing into a wall. There's a button to crouch which increases your speed and can also be used to soften your landings – although it's also important to shift your centre of gravity whilst in mid-air to ensure as smooth a landing as possible. There's also a jump button that can be used to hop to an alternate path or over any obstacles someone has placed along the racing line in the hope of capturing footage for a hilarious "craziest snowboarding accidents" compilation.
Less straightforward to perform are the tricks. There are several "grab" and "spin" tricks in the game that can be performed mid-air should you input the correct button combination. Grab moves and a 180 spin need just a button press and directional input, but the bigger the spin the more complicated the required combination, with a 1080 spin requiring a whopping nine inputs to pull off. Learning the combinations is not necessarily the hard part, it's inputting them before gravity does its thing and you impact hard with the ground. In some of the game modes, performing tricks earns you points and luckily there's a training mode where you can practice away until you've got the hang of things.
Special mention goes to 1080° Snowboarding's sound effects with the various thuds, clanks and crashes helping to sell the impact of a misjudged move, whilst grunts and moans come from the boarders when they collide. Most effective are the sounds your board causes as it slides over or slices through the snow. Also helping to immerse you in the action is the rumble from your controller as you weave about the courses; the shaking gets quite fierce should you go over rough surfaces or crash. All the elements combine well to make you feel like you are hurtling down a snowy slope, and for extra immersion you can switch to a first-person view; although you may lose your stomach contents when things get very bumpy.
The main mode of play is "Match Race" which is initially only available on normal difficulty. This features four races; hard mode is unlocked after clearing the initial difficulty, with the same four courses plus a fifth whilst expert (available after completing hard) adds a sixth. In this mode you simply race against a computer-controlled opponent; get to the finish line first and you proceed to the next race. The game gives you three lives to complete the series of races and until you've learnt the courses this may prove insufficient.
Whilst six courses don't amount to a lot, they are excellently designed and each has multiple routes for you to consider. Numerous bumps, drops, ramps and turns are present and the degree to which the surface is uneven will affect how you tackle certain sections, whilst thought must be given as you weave through trees or jump over logs. Other things to take into account are the thick snow that slows you down and the ice which is tricky to maintain precise control on. The difficulty is well judged with turns steadily getting tighter and obstacles increasing in number, although there is a spike with the fourth course (Mountain Village) where suddenly it's very easy to pick up damage; should the damage meter fill you are forced to retire.
Despite the damage meter suddenly being something you need to pay attention to, the course is the highlight of the game. It begins with elements similar to the earlier courses before sending you through an icy cave to emerge at the village where you weave around (or go over the roofs of) parked vehicles and buildings and in some parts take your board over grass, pavement and roads.
With multiple routes and only one competitor, racing can be quite lonely. Your positions are shown on the map that appears down the side of the screen and whilst your rival will stay close, you often seem to be on your own. Even when on-screen, the wideness of many parts of the courses sees your rival positioned out of your way. Simply navigating your way down the slope in the quickest way possible provides a lot of fun, but the frantic battling thrills you'd get from other racing titles (or Boardercross) are absent.
Elsewhere in the game there's "Time Attack" mode, where you aim to set the fastest time possible on any of the courses. You can save ghost data to race yourself later, and trying to cut down your best time has obvious replay value and serves as a way to practice on the courses should you be struggling with them in Match Race. Once you've cleared the Match Race mode, however, there's not a great incentive to return to it.
You can also try out "Trick Attack", another mode where there's a timer that counts down, although passing through checkpoint gates adds a bonus. As the name suggests, the main aim here is to accrue as many points as possible from performing tricks as you travel down the courses. "Contest" takes place over three courses and also throws in a big jump and a half-pipe stage. Here you pass flag markers for a small time bonus and again perform tricks to increase your score, with a total score being awarded at the end of the final stage.
Finally, there's the game's two-player mode where you race a friend down any of the courses. Presumably to get things running OK there is heavy fog present and should you get close to the other player they appear to be generated by a Super FX chip. Despite this visual downgrade, gameplay is smooth and there is lots of enjoyment to be found.
Conclusion
1080° Snowboarding will provide plenty of entertainment, particularly in two-player mode. The controls do a good job of making you feel like you are weaving, sliding and jumping your way down snowy courses, whilst sound effects, rumble and decent animation help enhance this experience. The main problem is the low number of tracks and competing against a single opponent makes playing the courses in Match Race similar to just tackling them in Time Trial. The tracks are very enjoyable to play, whether alone or with a friend, and the other game modes add some variety. This is still one of the best snowboarding games around, but if you're flying solo then you might want to consider something with a bit more meat on the bone.
Better late than never.
I bought it as soon as the VC version was released. Although I admittedly had more fun with Wave Race 64.
Let's be honest. This is the real reason you should buy this game: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vv7lGOFMuRo
1080, Wave Race, Pilotwings and a few others were cutting edge games in their day, but not now.
If we are offered these games for the Retro aspect of game playing, as well as NEW games that's fine.
But to make up for the lack of Wii U games while adding profit to Nintendo's coffers, I find as distaste full as Amiibos.
User rating 7, "our rating" (at the top) 8, game rating (in the star) 7.4, review ends on a 7. Confusing.
Love the game though.
I still enjoy playing this game. I do like the sunset level. I do wish for Pilot Wings 64 (US version) to get released on VC. I still have the Cart, but it's awkward to have set up, I don't have a CRT anymore, and the PAL version has sh@tty borders
@zool
So, you propose they enforce a moratorium on VC releases until the next major retail release?
@JaxonH I would have thought that a bit of foresight regarding new games would have been better.
Nah, this game is a 9 out of 10. It's really, really good. Only drawback is you can't combine grabs with spins. This game was awesome in N64 when it released.
Why is there never any videos with these anymore?
Now if only we could get a proper sequel, Avalanche on Gamecube was so good.
Love this game. But is it possible to turn off the rumble feature in the wii u vc settings? It's a little bit off-putting if you play it without sound on the gamepad...
I'm still trying to get into this game, it's not bad but I don't feel it's great either. I think the fact that they tried to make it "cool" doesn't help at all, I don't like coolness.
@Aeruon Thanks a lot mate. Sometimes it's so easy. I only looked in the controller settings in the vc menu (via ZR)...
Interesting how games like the 1080 Snowboarding series and the SSX series have almost completely dropped off of the face of the Earth in recent years. Most of the "extreme" sports have few or no representatives in gaming lately. It makes me appreciate being part of a time in the past when they were an expected part of a system's library. Home consoles these days simply have less variety than past generations.
@SmaMan LOL oh man... I completely forgot about that~ xD
@Milton_Burle yeah, that's not exactly made clear
@PlywoodStick I missed the days of having a reliable tony hawk game to go to...ssx was fun but I really miss wave race
1080! What more needs to be said? Should have received a 10 out of 10. Competing on the half pipe with your friends gives this much replay, let alone racing against your friends and trying to get the best time. The N64 version is still the best snowboarding game on any platform or computer! The Gamecube version made pulling off tricks much simpler and that is its downfall but still a good game.
Are there cheats/unlockables still in the Wii U version?
Panda Boarder
Ice Boarder
Gold Boarder
really loved this game but its no wave race.
I never played this back in the day, sports games weren't my thing until sorta recently except for Tennis. But if this comes to NA I'd probably download it now!
@Dankykong - well you better get to downloading then, because it's already out in NA!
Oh lol oops. I guess I'll have to, I've not been paying attention lately.
I loved playing and reviewing this game for the first time when it released on the VC. I had an N64 back in the day, but somehow this slipped me buy. Fantastic game!
@Mario-Man-Child I agree, would score the game 8 too. 1080 was better than all the Cool Boarders games (on PS1) put together.
@SmaMan Work ya body, wo-work your body, work your body wo-work your body.
GET DOWN!
1080 Snowboarding is all about realism. As for it feeling lonely, I highly doubt the reviewer has passed easy mode. On hard tussles to the finish line are hectic against the CPU. This game has better shadows than titles even today, nice to forget about the physics which haven't been matched in any snowboarding title (SSX is arcade) the excellent inverse kinetics, animations, clothes animations are incredible rippling in the wind - which many titles still don't feature, the soft snow particle effects that plume up around the character, the multitude of hidden characters and boards, excellent music and environment effects, licensed clothes. This game was untouchable in its generation...
If you're going to review an old game it would be nice to provide some context for gamers today who wouldn't be able to understand the impact this title had on release.
@Ootfan98 Most TV's have a zoom function if you have the PAL version. That will help.
@wazlon PUSH IT IN!!
@SmaMan More Like this, in my opinion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJA5KmN5d7g&list=PLz5gUls4mkX-min7z75Rw-UH8VdcV53kl&index=1
@VGMusicFox Uhh, you might want to check that link again.
@SmaMan (O_O, /v) Eh heh heh, eh heh heh heh... I'll fix that in a moment!
UPDATE: Done! Enjoy!
This reviewer is certainly fond of using the word "whilst"! Nine times in one review FTW!
@Ootfan98 I would so love Pilotwings 64 on virtual console. Having restore points would mean I might actually be able to get perfect on every level. Usually I get everything spot on until the landing and then be one or two points out, so frustrating.
@liveswired Fair point. Back in the day it blew other games out of the water...erm... powder.
@andywitmyer Heh. I have a few Dave-isms, but I was previously unaware of my love of the whilst. Interesting.
Whilst.
@VGMusicFox Ahh yes. That is the perfect way to start a snowboarding game!
I will never understand why there is no version of this game using the balance board. Shaun White was good, but the Nintendo attention to detail could have added a ton to a balance board snowboarding game.
Love it - another Fran Mirabella double dash 7/10 career slip up Anyone who’s followed Nintendo since the 90s and before knows this game is a 9.
I miss extreme sports games. But 1080 is still my favorite franchise all these years later… this was my second game for N64 and I practically lived on that mountain. So glad to have grown up in the 90’s.
WORK YA BODY WORK YA BODY
Definitely the coolest game Nintendo made in the '90s. Enjoying giving it another go on the Switch, cracking soundtrack too but the reviewer is right when he states that the tricks are difficult to perform. An 8/10 for me.
One of 4 criminally under-used Nintendo racing (although 1080 is arguably more of a sports game) franchises that needs a new entry soon (F-Zero, Excitebike and Wave Race being the others).
Now bring Snowboard Kids 1 & 2!!
Just in time for winter
Heck yeah. Going to have a blast replaying this.
Great game for it's time. I think I last played it on the Wii VC. I'll give it a spin again I think. Thanks for the review.
@Edd-O wave race could be so gorgeous on modern hardware. That sounds fun. They should do that, you right.
I recently played sled storm on PS1 and man that aged well. then I played 1080 and man that agged like milk .
But harvest moon 64 aged rather good. in general I think PS1 games aged better than N64
I never got to play this one, but I remember watching people play it on the old N64 display at Walmart. The music really stood out to me. Dance! is a really catchy tune!
7/10 Seems slightly harsh, the graphics, soundtrack and and controls are great if just a little unforgiving. It's just a tad too hard and could do with another couple of tracks for my liking. 8/10 for me.
Nintendo has all these great racing franchises that it keeps locked up (at least as far as new releases.) F-Zero, Wave Race, 1080, Excite Bike... c'mon Nintendo, throw us a bone here.
Childhood memories and I was finally able to do a 1080 after playing this just the other day. I wish would have played the gamecube game but SSX stole my heart.
Jeez, I really liked this one as a kid, but I don’t know how I figured out how to play this one in retrospect. I was playing like trash when I tried this out just now. I feel like I’ve lost touch with some ancient, mystic secret in how to play this one. Man, is it challenging.
work ya body
w-work ya body
work ya body
w-work ya body
@somnambulance I actually had to look up the manual for tips. Lol some funny lore on one of riders.
I'm so tempted to buy this..so much Middle School Nostaglia in this game for me. I was born in 1983 so as a kid I learned to Ski, but when Snowboarding became "big" lol, well I was older thus didn't learn it as well as skiing. THIS GAME MADE ME FEEL LIKE I COULD REALLY SNOWBOARD LOL.
@N8tiveT3ch That’s not a bad idea. The first race I did practically made me want to throw something. It’s like the other snowboarder had rocket boots.
7 seems low in my opinion, but it's all good. I've always said i believe this to be one of the best (if not the best) aged N64 game. The visuals are a big part of that, but there's also something about how it FEELS to play that remains utterly sublime in my opinion. I've always got time for it and I'm excited to play through it all again on Switch.
Is Blast Corps on Switch yet. I feel like most games from this era, 1080 included, haven't aged particularly well, but Blast Corps was so unique there has never been another game like it to compare it to. As far as 1080 goes, I remember thinking it was pretty light on content even back in the day, but I did drop countless hours in the half pipe. I remember being blown away by how the coats moved in the breeze as the boarders zoomed down the hill.
I love it. I miss Avalanche
I don't play N64 games so I can find another winter sport games by 3rd party developers on other consoles.
Respect to the players who compete as ice man, gold man and panda man.
still really holds up.
Was this review updated at all? No mention of how pulling off a 1080 works in comparison to the tailor made N64 controls.
Best snowboarding game ever, was always disappointed at the genre’s shift towards SSX style fireworks. Though that game ripped too tbf
Played this on an old N64 a few months back. For me, it held up because I have nostalgia for it, but I can imagine that younger generations might be wondering what's so special about it.
I'd say 7 is a generous score for modern standards. AAA "extreme" sports games had their heyday in the late 90's and early 00's. You don't have much to choose from these days.
As for the game being light on content: all 1080 and Wave Race titles have that problem. Once you've seen all the tracks, there's only time trial and multiplayer left.
Loved this game when it released originally. Think I still remember the stick/button combo to pull off a 1080* ... executing it on the other hand, is a different manner. Had to be really precise.
When I worked at Funcoland (now gamestop) no one bought this game. And if my memory serves me correctly, this was the only snowboarding game on n64 and it paled in comparison to other snowboarding games on other consoles.
You have to be a serious Nintendo fan boy to call it good, which is why I suspect it's getting a 7 out of 10.
@N8tiveT3ch I enjoyed 1080 Avalanche, but there's no getting around the fact SSX 3 was the better game. You made the right call.
I must say, I feel effortlessly cool when I'm shredding cheese to make an omlette.
@PROPS Your memory is playing tricks, there was Twisted Edge Snowboarding and Snowboard Kids 1 & 2 on the N64, and the Cool Boarders games and not much else on the PS1. 1080 was widely regarded as the best snowboarding game ever when it was released, only the SSX games have come close or (arguably surpassed it) since.
@SmaMan The link says video no longer available.
@Edd-O SSX 3 is the last snowboarding game I played and the best one, imo. I've played Cool Boarders 2 (I think 2?), SSX Tricky and 3, 1080. SSX 3 blows everything away by having every course be part of one huge open mountain and I loved that it has so much content it's unreasonable to think a normal player would actually 100% it. I didn't come close, but the point was I enjoyed always having something to do.
@B3RTAY yeah this practice of just reposting old VC reviews without mentioning the changes is really irritating... does run quite smoothly though, with is reallt nice, and happy to use my nso n64 controller, because with other controllers i really stunk in the past on (vc) emulation
