This review was originally published in June 2011. We're updating and republishing it to mark the arrival of the game in the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy library.
In 1994, Nintendo had a great idea; why not make a true sequel to the original Donkey Kong arcade game? The result is Donkey Kong for the Game Boy, also known as Donkey Kong '94, which birthed the Mario vs. Donkey Kong series.
When you first start up the game, you might feel like you've been ripped off, as it starts with the exact same four stages you can find in the arcade original, including the cement factory stage which was removed in the NES game. Just as you begin to think that this was a waste of money and you’ve beaten the 'final' stage, there's a sudden twist: Donkey Kong isn't defeated just yet, but grabs Pauline and flees the construction site.
Mario now has to chase DK through nine more worlds, with a total of 97 new levels, before he can rescue Pauline for real. In most stages, Donkey Kong will run through a doorway which he then locks, leaving Mario to search the stage and find the key before he can continue the chase.
In every fourth stage there is no locked door and key; instead, Mario must face his original nemesis. Most of the time this simply involves reaching him while avoiding everything he throws at you, much like the opening levels. In the final stage of each world you'll actually battle Donkey Kong, picking up the barrels or other objects he throws and hurling them right back at his face.
Depending on the world you're in, the regular stages have various puzzles to solve. The first world, Big City, has lots of clothes lines and electricity cables; Mario can hang from these and slowly begin spinning around them, enabling him to jump off at high speed and reach much higher places. The other worlds are all vastly different, with completely different enemies, platforms, backgrounds, music, and puzzles. Locations include a ship, a jungle, an airplane, and an iceberg.
Speaking of jumps, Mario has expanded his array of moves quite a bit from the original arcade game. In addition to the standard jump, he can also perform backflips and a triple jump achieved by first doing a handstand, jumping back onto his feet, and then jumping extra high. (Both of these abilities would later return in Super Mario 64, although the handstand aspect was removed from the triple jump.)
Another positive change from the original is that falling from the smallest of heights no longer kills you; instead, Mario will land square on his feet if the drop is slight. Should he fall from a high place, however, he'll slowly begin to turn upside-down in mid-air. If he lands on his head, he's a goner, but he'll be momentarily stunned if he falls on his side.
Since Mario can pick up objects such as keys, you'd be inclined to think he can pick up other things as well: you'd be right. As long as an enemy isn't covered in spikes, Mario can jump on top of them, much like in Super Mario Bros. 2, and pick them up, unless, of course, they're too heavy. He can then throw them into a place where they can't pose any threat or hurl them to take out multiple foes. There are also switches to interact with, which will extend or remove bridges as well as open and close gates.
Another useful game element is the 'temporary platform'. In various levels you can find a little white square with an object pictured; picking one of these up allows you to place that object on any free space in the level. These temporary items also include ladders, springs and blocks. They remain on screen for about eight seconds. However, if you manage to place another before the previous item disappears, both will stay and the timer resets.
The original arcade game had a few items to pick up: hammers, an umbrella, a hat, and a purse. The hammers are still included but they have some new features; instead of being forced to wait until they disappear, you can throw the hammers into the air at any time with the 'B' button. If you're quick, this means you can actually throw it up to a higher platform and catch it there to continue your rampage. In addition to defeating enemies, hammers also destroy certain blocks to create new passages.
The umbrella, purse, and hat can be found in every single normal stage, though their only purpose is to provide access to an extra-lives bonus game if you managed to pick up three. This is mostly a waste of time, however, as after every fourth stage the total time you had left in each is converted into extra lives, usually netting you five or six. As a result, even without the bonus games, you're practically guaranteed to have the maximum 99 lives halfway through the adventure.
The game is absolutely stunning when it comes to visuals and audio. The graphics are incredibly detailed for a Game Boy title. Mario, Donkey Kong (and Jr., who appears later on), Pauline, and the various enemies have simple designs, but they emit a certain charm which you can't help but love.
Some of the music is unbelievably good, too; the game's two final battle songs both go on for over a minute before looping, and just so happen to be two of the best pieces in the game. Each of the nine worlds has its own theme, in addition to various regular stage and boss battle tunes. In total, there are over 40 different songs, pretty much unheard of for a Game Boy title.
SNES-based enhancements were possible originally through the Super Game Boy, although those are unsupported in the VC and NSO releases. These included an awesome border around the screen resembling an arcade cabinet, colour graphics, changing Pauline's digitised yelps to actual screams of "Help!", and even upgrading the credits music to SNES quality.
In terms of value and longevity, if the main game's 101 stages aren't enough to satisfy you, then you can replay any stage you've already beaten, although you can only start at every fourth stage in each world, and there's a 'best times' list featuring...erm, your best finishing times for each stage.
Conclusion
First impressions can be misleading, and Donkey Kong '94 for the Game Boy is far more than just a simple sequel to the arcade game. It adds a metric ton of new features, while still managing to keep the ‘arcadey’ feel of the original. The graphics and music are outstanding for a 1994 Game Boy title, and the game itself remains incredibly fun to play, even if you do receive an overabundance of extra lives. It may not be part of the ‘main’ Mario series, but this is easily one of the best Mario games ever made.
Yeah this game is pretty awesome. Seems pretty advanced for a Game Boy game too.
It's a fantastic game, I bought the actual cart about 1 month ago, it was incredibly addictive. Highly recommended!
I bought it and don't seem to enjoy it AS MUCH as other people do, but I still like it and don't regret purchasing. I guess It's cause I've never really been a big Donkey Kong fan. It's pretty challenging, too.
This version is LONG overdue for a remake. Hook us up, Nintendo!
I'd never played this game before but I downloaded and it's an absolute blast! The music truly is epic!
(Um...It's on like Diddy Kong?)
@BalrogtheMaster: Mario VS Donkey Kong (GBA) is pretty much a direct sequel, if I remember correctly.
@Balrog, they remade it for the GBA. Its Mario vs. Donkey Kong.
When I get my 3DS this July, this will be my first download!
Brlliant game. Up to World 4. The score is dead on.
@BalrogtheMaster: Yeah, what drdark said. This game is essentially the first game in the Mario VS Donkey Kong franchise. It just doesn't have it in the title. The GBA game plays almost exactly the same and is well worth checking out!
Game Boy games were/are just such quality and just so dang enjoyable. Lovely VC stuff! An all time great this.
I have never played a Donkey Kong game so this was my first. I find it sort of hard but good none the less. The music is incredible.
3DS Virtual Console should optionally support the features of the Super Game Boy.
A very well deserved score! I started playing this sucker for the first time yesterday and I really love it. Its amazing how tightly the game controls and how well it handles. Usually handheld games from this era frustrate me with controls and physics that feel very alien by today's standards. This game however really nailed it! I would have never expected such a complicated move set from a Gameboy game! Oh and yeah, the music is pretty much a masterpiece. Some of the best I've heard on the Gameboy.
Although I do like the Mini Mario games, it would be cool if this series went back to it's platforming roots for 3DS sequal.
This game is a steal for $4.00, considering the NES version on the Wii VC contains 3 levels and costs $5.00...
I never got a chance to play this on Gameboy when it was released, so I grabbed it as soon as it was up on the eshop. DK '94 is a classic and I'm totally addicted to it!
@ Guybrush_Threepwood I agree with you! it would make it look awsome!
Too bad they are making that Mario-Mini crap instead of another sequel to this. The GBA one blew me away when I first played it, and to no surpise as I found out later, this prequel was great too (even though I haven't finished it).
How did this game NOT get a 10? It's one of the top ten best game boy games of all time!
Still own my GB cartridge and a Super Gameboy... but maybe next year I'll get it along with my system.
Tagline edited, as appropriate for a DK game!
Great review Marcel. I'm tempted, very tempted...
This game has far better level design and is more original than either Super Mario Land or SML2, if you ask me. It's the definitive Mario platformer for the GB. (The definitive Wario platformer might give it a run for its money... but that's another topic).
It's also fantastic to see the origin of some of these 3D-era Mario movies, particularly the turnaround-jump. I heard some players remarking that having those moves in a 2D Mario game was strange, in NSMBWii, but in fact they originated right here in a 2D game!
When I spotted this on the eShop, I couldn't tell if it was this brilliant game or just a conversion of the original Donkey Kong arcade game. The videos and screenshots on there don't help.
For anyone who's not played this, I'd definitely recommend it. Very much like Mario vs DK, another must-download VC title.
Meh, I'd give this a 7.
I love this game! One of the best on the Game Boy. It's too bad it doesn't have the Super Game Boy enhancements, though. Still, I would highly recommend it.
"a metric ton" is "tonne"
I remember getting this game years ago and how much fun I had with it as a kid. Had to purchase this again so I can have it with me wherever I go with my 3DS.
I wish there was another Mario vs Donkey Kong that played like this- although, the way the games play 'now' are fun. But I enjoy the gameplay in this and MvDK(1) more.
Why did they not include the Super Game Boy features? That totaly sucks!
I love this game! So nostalgic! I´d give it a 10!
@Kevin: I'd give it only 9 for leaving out Super GameBoy features .
I played Mario vs Donkey Kong in 2004 and discovered few years after that this game is kinda like a prequel to that series. This game has all the same cool moves that were also in the GBA Mario vs. DK. Very impressive for being a 17 year old Game Boy game. 9/10 is well deserved.
great game.. lots of nostalgia.
10/10. It's that good.
Watching king of kong got me back into all things donkey kong. I loved playing this back in the day! The original is so hard though. Can only get around 30,000 points on mame!
I got this game just for the Super Game Boy for the SNES. I was totally surprised when I first played this game cause I was expecting just a remake instead I got alot more. Easily one of the best Gameboy games ever.
Is this played like the original Mario VS Donkey Kong for GBA
Does this have the option to unlock the Super GameBoy Graphics or not?
Oh dang, it doesn't, that's a bit crud...
I'm stuck on 2-7, but I'm loving this game so far! It plays just like the original Mario vs Donkey Kong for the GBA, and that was probably my favorite GBA game.
although the handstand aspect was removed from the triple jump
Yeah, that later became the treetop/flagpole handstand jump in SM64
This review was superb as this game is indeed essential and one of the best Nintendo games made, period. They were on to something good by the time MvsDK1 came out, but those minis are ruining everything. Welcome back to grassroots, everyone.
http://www.vgmaps.com/Atlas/GB-GBC/DonkeyKong-Stage2-7.png
2-7... yeah, thats quite a tricky one. you have to time it just right so the spiders are trapped and the ladybirds are out and one is going up on the left side of that vertical wall on the far right. it'll take some attempts.
I agree with this review saying it's one of the best Mario games ever made, it's defiantly a masterpiece in my eyes. I easily prefer it over the more lemmings-like Mario vs Donkey Kong.
@Bass_X0: Fun fact, guess who made those
Nintendo really need to hurry up and sort out their conversions from $ 2 £ $4 is £2.47, NOT £3.60. Sorry about the moan, but now something relevant. Despite Nintendo's bad conversions, it's well worth £3.50. It'll keep you entertained for 15 minutes here and there, and is surprisingly addictive. As it says, a must buy, it's just sooo fun!
I dont understand why this VC releases are getting lower scores than their original counterparts got in this same site for the GB 20th anniversary a year ot two ago.
I have never played it, but it is really that good?
Is it worth downloading even with Australia's ridiculously expensive prices?
I'm so glad they didn't forget this game, and released it for a newer generation of gamers with a 3DS!
Couldn't recommend it enough.
Was well worth my $4
Yeah, this was one of my favourite GB games too. Seeing how quick you can get 99 lives was always big fun too.
And i cannot stress enough how great the sound effects are to me. Over the top fun for the win!
The exclusion of the Super Game Boy sucks for sure.
This was an instant purchase!
No Super Game Boy features??? Another big fail of Nintendo´s VC (like no rumble when we use GC controls in wii vc)
Wow, I had no idea the game was that good! Suddenly it appeals to me much more than before.
I got this figuring it was just a port of the original haha
I bought this game a few years back thinking it was just a straight port of the arcade game. It turned out to be a lot different and I loved it, but I would have still been fairly happy if it was just a straight port.
You know what, since the 3DS has a gyroscope. They could port over kirby tilt n' tumble if they wanted to.
Haha I remember playing this when I was little, just thinking that it was the first 4 levels repeated. I just about crapped myself when I realized there were multiple worlds..
"I just about crapped myself when..."
Ditto. I think that was the whole intent of doing it with the original levels that way. You think "Oh, another lame DK port" and then BAM!, just when you think you've bagged Pauline, the real adventure gets started!
I think I'll be playing this a lot on my 3DS. This game ranks up there, just as much a classic in it's own right as Mario Land.
For what it's worth, I'd pay an extra $2 to get a Super Game Boy mode.
Nintendo needs to add the obvious SGB features in, even if they bump up the price of SGB enhanced GB titles. I'm w/ Minjo_Master on that one. EDIT: Really, Nintendo needs to start pushing their VC services to the fullest of it's potential. & for the most part, it's simple things Nintendo needs to fix in their VC systems. I'd still purchase this if I had a 3DS. I used to own a used cart, then I so stupidly sold it to Gamestop for a handful of change(literally).
It's on like copyrighted phrases!
i need to buy ocarina of time 3D a 3DS and this game noooow!
I need to get a 3DS! (in fairness I have bought one but it never arrived) But I'm a little iffy about buying these GB games. I've never played them before and they are $6 at the lowest in Australia ($9 for Link's Awakening) I'm not too sure if they are worth it.
God, I remember this game; one of the first I've ever played.
Might consider getting it.
This takes what I found to be an overpriced, unfun arcade experience on the Wii and turns it into a charming, retro puzzle-platformer that's perfectly portable on the 3DS and my favorite game on the system at the moment.
This has made a fine addition to my collection!
General Grievous quote ftw~
Never played it before, so I'll download it in the future!
Guys, Nintendo is using a GB emulator for this. Adding the SGB feature would need a SNES emulator, and it seems like Nintendo is not planning to do one of those anytime soon. I'm perfectly okay with that, and I'm having a blast with the game.
one of the many reasons I liked Mario Vs. Donkey Kong (for GBA) so much. This is an absolutely stellar game, handheld or otherwise.
Yeah I bought the cart on eBay about a year ago. Definitely a must-have, though I never completed it.
This game is exellent! Truly one of the most thrilling rides for game boy and with Ocarina of Time it is one of the best games on 3DS!
I never played this. Considered buying this once. Tried the first "old" level, didn't like it, bought Wario Land instead. Was disappointed that this was the "only" game we got now, but it was well picked I think! Actually we are really lucky to get one great game instead of lots of trash like dsi ware. So far so good Dreading and longing for next thursday
Very good game.
I actually found the gameboy cart for this earlier, and have been playing through it again. The controls and level design are much better than I remembered!
It really does deserve a 9-10, I am pleased with this review and score.
Man if this had the Super Game Boy features, it'll be a perfect 10/10 for sure.
Mario vs. DK on GBA was great. Glad I can now experience its predecessor.
I like the Mini-Marios and all, but it would be epic if they make another one of these types of games, where you're actually controlling Mario.
I would have actually given this game a 10. It's outstanding in every way possible.
I'm glad Nintendo released Donkey Kong '94 (Game Boy) for the 3DS Virtual Console. For a 1994 Game Boy title, Donkey Kong '94 has excellent visuals, a fantastic soundtrack, and timeless gameplay. Just when you think the game ends with the four arcade stages, think again! That's right, Donkey Kong took matters into his own hands and kidnapped Pauline again, sending Mario on a wild chase through nine worlds and 97 stages. Luckily, Mario's has brand-new moves at his repertoire, most of them which carried over to later Mario games. It's too bad we can't experience Donkey Kong '94 in Super Game Boy presentation; the custom border based on the DK arcade cabinet is awesome. Nevertheless, Donkey Kong GB is a very fun game that's worth downloading!
First I was wondering if this game was that good, because it has 5 stars on the Nintendo eShop, After reading this review I downloaded the game and it surprised me. I mean, it's funny, challenging, long (It took me like... 9 - 10 hours?) and it has good music. I'd give it a 10/10, and for that time I would've given an 11/10.
This game shocked me with it's quality. I didn't expect the precision controls and engaging gameplay. Most of all I never thought there'd be 101 levels, especially with so much detail in them. Not to mention I'm on world seven and new gameplay features (icicles) are STILL being introduced. I would have given this a 10/10, and I think it's the best VC game on the eshop (maybe link's awakening beats it, but the game got me made a few times when I got stuck)
Downloaded this and its awesome
this is just a crappy game boy version the original one for NES was wayy better
I agree with nintendo life. its awsome! I have the original Gameboy and have Donkey Kong for it. A 9/10 sounds right!
I just downloaded this game only becauce it can save times and it's possible to replay already cleared levels. Thanks for the review!
This game looks sooo awesome-- how did i not know about this until just recently?! Just ordered the cart off of eBay, can't wait to play it on my GameBoy Player! Great review!
@Guybrush_Threepwood Unfortunately, it can't because that would require Nintendo to figure out a way to get Super GameBoy emulation the on the New 3DS' SNES Virtual Console emulator via making the New 3DS' SNES and GameBoy Virtual Console emulators talk to each other so-to-speak and then they would have to stash a purchasable Super GameBoy ROM on the New 3DS' eshop.
Best game of the world.
Just a note to new commenters: all the ones above are several years old!
This is my opinion the best gameboy game. Just a shame nso doesn’t support super gameboy. It is so beautiful then.
