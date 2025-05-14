PAX East 2025 just finished up this past weekend, and Nintendo Life was there sampling lots of juicy upcoming Switch releases.

Yes, there's plenty to look forward to with the old Switch, even as the new Switch looms in the distance. So we're sharing our hands-on impressions of some of the games we had a chance to play - from irreverent indies to secret Switch 2 releases.

We've collected our thoughts and jotted down our impressions below so that you can read all about the show's offerings and decide for yourself which up-and-coming titles to add to your own list!

PAX East 2025 Hands-On Impressions

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster - 5th June 2025

BRAVELY DEFAULT, the incredible first instalment in the BRAVELY series returns, remastered in High Definition! Without warning, the Great Chasm opened a hole in the world. Tiz is the sole survivor of a village swallowed whole by the chasm. In the depths of his despair, he encounters a young vestal named Agnès. Together they set off on a journey with the goal of closing the chasm and freeing the crystals swallowed by darkness... They set off, entirely unaware of the significance of that goal.

Our thoughts:

The first of the Switch 2 games we got to try, while you probably know this best as a turn-based RPG from the 3DS, we actually got to focus on the minigames.

Specifically, two new minigames have been added to the HD Remaster: Luxencheer Rhythm Catch and Ringabel's Panic Cruise. While this is all we were able to demo and share for the game at this time, we can tell you that the minigames themselves are enough to make us want to pick it up on day one.

While splitting up the controllers is not the prescribed way to play them — and was only done during this demo to allow multiple people to play — it gave us some delightfully chaotic results. Luxencheer Rhythm Catch is a rhythm-based game that mimics dancing with LED light sticks - and you can imagine what happens when one person is holding the left stick, and other the right (spoiler alert: it's not rhythm).

And with Ringabel's Panic Cruise, the control scheme was already inherently awkward - but having two different people pilot the same airship in first-person using the mice as their hands to control the dashboard and juggling the wheel and elevation lever at the same time - it reminded us of a mashup of Overcooked, and the Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney World.

The entire experience was glorious, and these minigames are sure to be a blast to play in group settings, even if it's not what the development team originally intended. We personally can't wait for the release next month - it'll almost definitely be our new favourite party game. Oh, and RPG.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 5th June 2025

The Celestial Collapse — a calamity caused by a colossal object crashing into the eastern lands known as Azuma. The devastating impact sent fragments of terrain to the skies above and the seas below. With the earth shattered, the power provided by the runes ceased to flow. The gods of nature vanished soon after. Mountains crumbled and fields withered, leaving the people with nothing…not even hope. You awaken, startled by a dream of dueling dragons. You don’t remember how or why, but a voice resonates within you. “Accept the power of an Earth Dancer. Use this power to save the land.” Thus begins your lengthy journey to restore the gods…

Our thoughts:

Rune Factory has always been a classic for fans of the combined farming and battling mechanics that provide a harder-edged contrast to its sibling series, Story of Seasons.

Guardians of Azuma, the newest entry in this series, features entirely revamped graphics — these are gorgeous, but definitely following in the footsteps of the Genshin Impact-style graphical trend that's become so common over the years. In that vein, the game's more anime-esque landscapes and character design seem to be a homage to the clear Japanese inspiration inherent in the game, which sets it apart from most of the previous Rune Factory entries.

We were pleasantly surprised by how much texture the voice acting added to the gameplay. Unfortunately, we experienced a bit of a steep learning curve with the weapons systems; toggling between all of the different mechanics wasn't necessarily intuitive at first, and there are a significant number of new battle mechanics and features to get used to. However, players will be able to customise and map the buttons to their liking, so we're confident it should be manageable when playing the full game.

Despite that learning curve, the PC demo played well on the floor, so we're hoping the Switch version (and Switch 2 version) is equally strong.