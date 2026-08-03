We currently live in an era in which consoles are getting more expensive as time goes on. It's ridiculous. The good news, however, is that for the remainder of August at least, the Switch 2 is now reasonably cheaper than the Xbox Series S in Europe and the UK.

This does, of course, also apply to the US, but Microsoft detailed plans to raise the price of its Xbox consoles in the region back in June, so we've known about it for a little while. Specifics regarding Europe and the UK, however, have remained under wraps until now.

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As detailed by VGC, the 512GB Xbox Series S – Microsoft's cheapest option – has risen from €349.99 to €499.99 in Europe, and from £299.99 to £429.99 in the UK. For the remainder of August, this means that the Switch 2 is now cheaper at €469.99 in Europe and £395.99 in the UK (it's worth noting that a few places, including Argos and Smyths, are still selling Xbox consoles at the cheaper price).

Now, the caveat with this is that Nintendo will also implement its own Switch 2 price hikes from 1st September 2026. The company has still yet to confirm exact pricing details in the UK, but in Europe at least, the Switch 2 price will increase to €499.99, bringing it right in line with the Series S.

It's difficult to say exactly what the cost will be in the UK without confirmation from Nintendo, but we wouldn't be surprised if it aligns once again with the Series S at £429.99.

It's also worth considering that, while stocks last, those in Europe can also bag a Pokémon Pokopia console bundle, while folks in the US can take advantage of a 'Choose Your Game' bundle, offering up digital versions of Pokopia, Mario Kart World, or Donkey Kong Bananza.

Even when the price hikes come into effect from September, we can still take a modicum of comfort in the knowledge that the Switch 2 is still once of the more affordable options on the market – at least compared to the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

So, let's take a look at the new prices for Xbox consoles in the US, Europe, and UK. As a reminder for comparison sake, Switch 2 currently costs $449.99 in the US, €469.99 in Europe, and £395.99 in the UK. It will increase to $499.99 in the US and €499.99 in Europe from 1st September, with UK details still to be confirmed.

US

Xbox Series S (512GB) – $499.99 (was $399.99)

Xbox Series S (1TB) – $599.99 ($449.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Digital) – $749.99 (was $599.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Disc) – $799.99 (was $649.99)

Europe

Xbox Series S (512GB) – €499.99 (was €349.99)

Xbox Series S (1TB) – €599.99 (was €399.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Digital) – €749.99 (was €549.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Disc) – €799.99 (was €599.99)

UK