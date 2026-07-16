The latest Japanese boxed charts data is in from Famitsu, and golly gosh, there are quite a few new entries this week.
Rhythm Heaven Groove is at the top again with another 126,073 copies to its name, taking its running total to over 500,000. Awesome job. Magical Girl Witch Trials comes in at number two for its debut, while the Switch and Switch 2 ports for the excellent Digimon Story Time Stranger land at numbers eight and six respectively.
With so many new releases, this means that Star Fox has sadly dropped out of the top ten entirely. Hopefully it can sneak back in over the coming weeks, but we'd be surprised at this point, to be honest.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (6th - 12th July)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Rhythm Heaven Groove
|
Switch
|
126,073
|519,451
|2
|
Magical Girl Witch Trials
|
Switch
|21,283
|NEW
|3
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|20,827
|1,457,949
|4
|
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
|
PS5
|17,152
|NEW
|5
|
Echoes of Aincrad: Sword Art Online
|
PS5
|16,092
|NEW
|6
|
Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|
Switch 2
|15,644
|NEW
|7
|
Gran Blue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok
|
Switch 2
|12,544
|NEW
|8
|
Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|
Switch
|11,251
|NEW
|9
|
CRAZY CHAIN: Elpis no Kusari
|
Switch
|9,874
|NEW
|10
|
Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|
Switch
|8,917
|168,513
Switch 2 dominates the hardware chart once again with another 28,755 consoles sold. This puts its running total to just over 6 million, meaning it's swiftly catching up with the Switch Lite at just under 7 million.
The PS5 Digital Edition alone sold more than the three OG Switch SKUs combined (8,712) this week, which is good considering how low the figures are for the standard PS5 and the PS5 Pro. As for Xbox, well... it still exists, right?
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (6th - 12th July)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
28,755
|6,026,931
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|10,657
|
1,353,255
|3
|
Switch OLED Model
|4,056
|9,607,157
|4
|Switch Lite
|4,040
|6,992,757
|5
|
Switch
|
616
|20,303,993
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|473
|366,699
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|264
|5,921,490
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
109
|33,077
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
33
|
342,685
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
15
|328,252
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 23
Nintendo needs more releases of new Switch 1 games!
Wubadubadub is that true?!
Good to see Rhythm Heaven continuing to do well. Excellent series, and latest game is pretty good also from what I have played. Looking forward to playing more when I finish SMT V.
Any word on RH Groove sales globally? Dying to know!
@Robot99 We'll know more on 6th Aug.
What's the current fake-PS2 vs. Total Switch 1 numbers?
@Aquinas I believe in Sony's latest quarterly earnings call they stated that lifetime sales of PS2 hardware sit at approximately eleventy bazillion units.
Edit: No, wait. It's now being reported that they found some more between the sofa cushions. It's now infinity wazillion.
I think the bigger news is that the Switch 2 has now outsold the base PS5, price hike and all. Eventually it will outsell the combined totals of the PS5 models.
Really glad Rhythm Heaven Groove is doing as well as it is. This is another reminder that not everything has to be a bloated ultra-realistic epic adventure.
@Max_the_German Uh..........
@Aquinas Here:
https://www.vgchartz.com/article/468318/switch-vs-ps2-sales-comparison-may-2026/
The „fake-PS2 numbers“ don’t seem to be too faky. There are serious calculations which show that 159m units is the realistic lower bound.
@HammerGalladeBro That is crazy.
@Max_the_German Ah, I see what you're getting at.
Dang, poor Star Fox. I think I'll still buy it at some point. But I doubt I'm the one that puts it over the proverbial mark.
@AussieMcBucket Just compare the combined numbers for sales of Switch 1 games and Switch 2 games. Switch 1 games dominate, and Switch 2 system sales are quite low and will probably remain there for some time.
Where do y'all get the charts? I'm only asking because one of my close friends has been obsessed with the No. 2 game on the charts for months and months, and the name is Magical Girl Witch Trials, not with. I'm just curious
Switch 2 is the best product out right now, IMHO. Nintendo is out here launching games while Sony/Microsoft are out here putting out bad press.
@HammerGalladeBro Actually, the High-Five Fever minigame in Rhythm Heaven has some ultra-realistic graphics.
@IronMan30 Pose for the fans!!
I can understand why the Switch Lite is still selling well, it’s a cheaper little toy for goods and almost fits in your big pocket. But I don’t really understand why over 4,000 people a week just in Japan are spending all that money on an OLED over a year after the Switch 2 launched. Isn’t there a Swirch 2 Japan edition that’s almost the same price as the OLED?
I get you may like the screen better but that still seems like a lot of money just for a better screen over a year after the next gen launch.
I could be all wrong about the pricing though, I’m in the US, that’s all I know. Oh and Canada is cra cra expensive. And on fire. (I’m 100s of miles away and I can see it and breath it, and very much not in a good way.)
switch 2 sales are going to get even bigger because not just good lineup of games but microsoft and sony whole digital only/layoff fiasco while nintendo will continue to produce more physical games for a very long time along with more 3rd party devs putting more of their games on cartridges too.
If Nintendo manufactured 161 million Switch units, would it surpass the PS2's numbers? Even if not all of those total units were officially sold? That seems to be what Sony did, right?
I still in love with PS5.
I don't care if PS5 being outnumbered by Switch 2.
The number of sales doesn't matter for me.
Keep survive, PS5.
@Max_the_German I mean, if you keep releasing S1 games and don't encourage S2 adoption, then you splinter game sales. They're trying to drive momentum for the new console.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...