The latest Japanese boxed charts data is in from Famitsu, and golly gosh, there are quite a few new entries this week.

Rhythm Heaven Groove is at the top again with another 126,073 copies to its name, taking its running total to over 500,000. Awesome job. Magical Girl Witch Trials comes in at number two for its debut, while the Switch and Switch 2 ports for the excellent Digimon Story Time Stranger land at numbers eight and six respectively.

With so many new releases, this means that Star Fox has sadly dropped out of the top ten entirely. Hopefully it can sneak back in over the coming weeks, but we'd be surprised at this point, to be honest.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (6th - 12th July) Total Unit Sales 1 Rhythm Heaven Groove Switch 126,073 519,451 2 Magical Girl Witch Trials Switch 21,283 NEW 3 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 20,827 1,457,949 4 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced PS5 17,152 NEW 5 Echoes of Aincrad: Sword Art Online PS5 16,092 NEW 6 Digimon Story: Time Stranger Switch 2 15,644 NEW 7 Gran Blue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Switch 2 12,544 NEW 8 Digimon Story: Time Stranger Switch 11,251 NEW 9 CRAZY CHAIN: Elpis no Kusari Switch 9,874 NEW 10 Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Switch 8,917 168,513

Switch 2 dominates the hardware chart once again with another 28,755 consoles sold. This puts its running total to just over 6 million, meaning it's swiftly catching up with the Switch Lite at just under 7 million.

The PS5 Digital Edition alone sold more than the three OG Switch SKUs combined (8,712) this week, which is good considering how low the figures are for the standard PS5 and the PS5 Pro. As for Xbox, well... it still exists, right?

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (6th - 12th July) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 28,755 6,026,931 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 10,657 1,353,255 3 Switch OLED Model 4,056 9,607,157 4 Switch Lite 4,040 6,992,757 5 Switch 616 20,303,993 6 PlayStation 5 Pro 473 366,699 7 PlayStation 5 264 5,921,490 8 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 109 33,077 9 Xbox Series S 33 342,685 10 Xbox Series X 15 328,252

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.