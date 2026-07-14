Nintendo is increasing the cost of the Switch 2 in North America this September, and just weeks out from this price revision, Amazon has discounted the relatively new "Choose Your Game" bundle.

Instead of paying $499.99, you can currently get a Switch 2 system and Joy-Con controllers with a download code for Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza or the more recent release Pokémon Pokopia for just $449.99. This particular bundle was released last month in the US.

The system price revision, which will be applied on 1st September 2026 in Western markets, will see the cost of the standalone Switch 2 system raised from $449.99 to $499.99. In Japan, the new prices took effect in May 2026.

There's no mention of how long Amazon will be offering this Switch 2 bundle at this discounted price, so grab it while you can (it may also be restocked). The discount will be applied at the checkout. If other retailers offer significant discounts in the lead up to Nintendo's Switch 2 price revision, we'll let you know.