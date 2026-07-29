We knew that the Switch 2 was off to an impressive sales start in the UK since pretty much its first week. The console overtakes were bound to follow, and it seems that the mighty GameCube has already been surpassed.

That's according to The Game Business' Christopher Dring, who took to Bluesky to note that the new Nintendo hardware has overtaken our beloved GameCube's UK sales — and that's after just one year on the market.

For those wondering, this puts Switch 2 as the 13th best-selling console overall in the UK (excluding handhelds), and the fourth best-selling Nintendo release — just behind the Nintendo 64.

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Despite this, Xbox was the only platform holder to see a better first six months of 2026 than 2025. Dring explained on Twitter that while Switch 2 sales are up 16% based on the first half of last year (Switch 2 was only released in June, remember), bundling in S1 sales paints a worse first-six-month picture for Nintendo than the year before.

In the UK, Xbox console sales are up for the first six months of the year. It’s the only platform holder to sell more consoles in H1 2026 vs 2025 Meaning, Switch 2 has overtaken GameCube sales in the UK. — Christopher Dring (@dringo.bsky.social) 2026-07-28T16:53:38.565Z

Nintendo's best-selling consoles ranking is slightly different worldwide, of course, though potentially not by much. At Nintendo's last financial count, the Switch 2 had sold 19.86 million units as of March 2026, putting it slightly behind the GameCube on 21.74 million. With the boom of Pokopia in the months since, we'd be very surprised if the Switch 2 hasn't overtaken the GameCube's worldwide figures at this point, though we'll get the updated numbers in the next quarterly financial report next month.