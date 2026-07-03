When the Switch 2 released over a year back (gulp!), one of the most high-profile launch titles was Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. Containing both the base game and the expansion story Phantom Liberty, it's a comprehensive package that looks and runs like a dream, making it an easy recommendation for Switch 2 owners.

In fact, those on Switch 2 arguably got the best deal, since nearly five years prior, the game's reputation was in the gutter thanks to a disastrous launch on the likes of PS5, Xbox, and PC. CD Projekt Red has worked diligently to fix its many issues, and we'd argue that it's earned its place as a top-tier open world game.

Now, CD Projekt Red has announced that sales have surpassed a whopping 40 million. Preem! This includes both the initial base game plus the Ultimate Edition including the DLC. CDPR included a pretty straightforward comment in its announcement, stating "Thank you all for helping us reach this amazing milestone!".

The company also recently announced the production of a third DLC expansion for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt in collaboration with Fool's Theory. Unfortunately, however, this has not been confirmed for the Switch, but fans are hopeful that a Switch 2 update might arrive in the coming months. This would help align the game's visuals and performance closer to other consoles while allowing the inclusion of the new expansion. Fingers crossed, eh?