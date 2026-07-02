Last month, Capcom announced it would be bringing the action-adventure title Onimusha: Way of the Sword to the Switch 2 this September.

In an update today, it's been announced this launch date will now be slightly earlier. Instead of 25th September 2026, it's now arriving on all platforms (including the Switch 2) on 4th September 2026.

Capcom: "We are delighted to bring Onimusha: Way of the Sword to you earlier on September 4, 2026."

As a result of this, pre-orders for the Switch 2 digital version have been "automatically cancelled". It means you'll need to place a new pre-order if you did purchase the game digitally on Nintendo's system.

Here's a little more about what to expect from Onimusha: Way of The Sword, and you can check out the video above.