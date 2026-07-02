Last month, Capcom announced it would be bringing the action-adventure title Onimusha: Way of the Sword to the Switch 2 this September.
In an update today, it's been announced this launch date will now be slightly earlier. Instead of 25th September 2026, it's now arriving on all platforms (including the Switch 2) on 4th September 2026.
Capcom: "We are delighted to bring Onimusha: Way of the Sword to you earlier on September 4, 2026."
As a result of this, pre-orders for the Switch 2 digital version have been "automatically cancelled". It means you'll need to place a new pre-order if you did purchase the game digitally on Nintendo's system.
Here's a little more about what to expect from Onimusha: Way of The Sword, and you can check out the video above.
"After being slain by twisted creatures called Genma, Miyamoto Musashi finds hinmself revived with Oni powers. Burdened with the Oni Gauntlet, our reluctant protagonist searchs for his reason to fight. What fate awaits him?
Musahshi's intertwined fate with his rival, Sasaki Ganryu. Fierce duels with a horde of powerful Genma. A cast of allies, all with their own motivations. And Kyoto, with its legends and iconic locations, like Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Yasui Konpiragu Shrine.
How do these all come together in the world of Onimusha? We hope you look forward to the story?"