Earlier this month, Capcom announced its swordplay action game Onimusha: Way of the Sword would be making its way across to the Switch 2 on 25th September 2026.
Fans of the series have now got another update from the game's director Nihei Satoru in the latest Capcom Spotlight, with an "exclusive first look" at a new Genma known as Dohatsu-ten.
The director further notes how seasoned action-players can feel right at home with combat, thanks to the 'Action' difficulty mode, and if you want to just focus on the story, there'll also be a 'Story' mode.
A demo has also been announced, but at the moment, there's no word on a Switch 2 version. Capcom is also selling a "Premium Deluxe Edition" of the game, including the following additional content. There are pre-order bonuses as well.
Here's a bit more about what you can expect from Onimusha: Way of The Sword, and you can check out the overview video.
"After being slain by twisted creatures called Genma, Miyamoto Musashi finds hinmself revived with Oni powers. Burdened with the Oni Gauntlet, our reluctant protagonist searchs for his reason to fight. What fate awaits him?
Musahshi's intertwined fate with his rival, Sasaki Ganryu. Fierce duels with a horde of powerful Genma. A cast of allies, all with their own motivations. And Kyoto, with its legends and iconic locations, like Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Yasui Konpiragu Shrine.
How do these all come together in the world of Onimusha? We hope you look forward to the story?"