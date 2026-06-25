Earlier this month, Capcom announced its swordplay action game Onimusha: Way of the Sword would be making its way across to the Switch 2 on 25th September 2026.

Fans of the series have now got another update from the game's director Nihei Satoru in the latest Capcom Spotlight, with an "exclusive first look" at a new Genma known as Dohatsu-ten.

The director further notes how seasoned action-players can feel right at home with combat, thanks to the 'Action' difficulty mode, and if you want to just focus on the story, there'll also be a 'Story' mode.

A demo has also been announced, but at the moment, there's no word on a Switch 2 version. Capcom is also selling a "Premium Deluxe Edition" of the game, including the following additional content. There are pre-order bonuses as well.

Here's a bit more about what you can expect from Onimusha: Way of The Sword, and you can check out the overview video.