Since the announcement of the Switch 2 last year, rumour and speculation (and a lot of wishful thinking) pointed to a potential port of Tekken 8 at some point following the console's launch. That didn't happen, and it still hasn't happened, but guess what...

We're getting another Tekken game.

The first Tekken game, no less! Yes, HAMSTER has confirmed that Tekken will be the latest addition to Arcade Archives 2 and will be available on Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S from 25th June 2026 – that's tomorrow.

"TEKKEN" is a 3D fighting game released by NAMCO LIMITED (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1994.

In "The Tekken Tournament," pugilists with their own hidden agendas clash to determine who possesses the ultimate fist.

The game features a revolutionary control scheme where four buttons correspond to each limb, delivering an intuitive combat experience. Command a vast array of techniques as if you were controlling your own body!"

Originally released in 1994, Tekken is generally considered to be one of the weaker entries in the series just by virtue of being the first one. That said, it's still good, and it's wonderful to see a Tekken game on Switch 2.

Hopefully it's only the beginning.