Former Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada has revealed the establishment of a new game development studio this week under SNK Corporation.

It's called 'VS Studio' and is based in Tokyo. Harada, who will take on the role of CEO and Game Director, has provided an official statement, going into detail about the name, the studio's philosophy, and its mission. You can also watch his video message.

VS Studio’s philosophy is “Beyond tradition, crafted to perfection.” We will combine technology, sensibility, and world-class expertise to pursue the ultimate. From a free, open, and spacious environment, we will generate new ideas and create memorable games. We established this studio to bring this vision to life.

The “VS” in VS Studio holds various meanings. It represents our roots in “Video game Soft (VS Development Division),” the spirit of “Versus” challenging tradition, and many other meanings symbolizing innovation and challenge, such as “Visionary Standard,” “Volition Shift,” and “Vanguard Spirit.” Having been involved in game development for many years, I’ve constantly considered how I want to spend my time as a developer and what kind of environment allows developers to perform at their best. VS Studio is one answer to that question. By bringing together technology and knowledge, and working with passionate colleagues, we aim to deliver the best gaming experiences to users worldwide. VS Studio aspires to be a studio that continues to take on such challenges, and we are looking for new team members who share our vision. Please look forward to the future of VS Studio.

Harada announced his departure from Bandai Namco last December, as the Tekken series hit its 30th anniversary.

As for his new gig, although SNK doesn't outright own VS Studio (yet), as our colleagues at Push Square note, Harada's studio is probably going to be handed some serious backing, as the publisher is owned by Saudi Arabia's Electronic Gaming Development Company, a subsidiary of the MiSK Foundation, owned by the crown prince.

Although SNK's new fighter Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves hasn't experienced the same level of popularity as Street Fighter 6 or Tekken 8, its competitive scene has been kept afloat with huge esports events and prize pools. It's also led to guest fighters in the new entry including football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and the DJ Salvatore Ganacci.