Square Enix has released multiple Final Fantasy games on Nintendo's hybrid platforms in recent years, so what else could be on the horizon? At the company's most recent shareholders meeting, there was reportedly a question about the possibility of Final Fantasy XV getting a Switch release.

According to a rough translation, Square Enix has acknowledged the idea, claiming a Switch version would not be "completely impossible" from a technical standpoint, so it's apparently "under consideration".

Square Enix seems to be open to bringing just about any Final Fantasy game to Nintendo's platforms right now. While this latest response is believed to be about a "Switch" version, the company is slowly shifting more focus to the Switch 2. Earlier this month, it announced FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster would be arriving on Nintendo's new hardware in July.

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Technically, XV has been available on the Switch eShop since 2018, but the catch is it's the mobile title Pocket Edition HD, which we called an "inferior version clone of the already divisive game", awarding it six out of ten stars. The original game first made its debut on the PlayStation 4 in 2016. Push Square gave it a score of eight out of ten.

Although there's no serious word about Switch (or more likely the Switch 2) getting the proper XV experience, or something similar, Square Enix has locked in some other titles. Apart from the X/X-2 HD Remaster, it's bringing XIV Online to the Switch 2 in August, and is following this up with Resonance in October, and Revelation in 2027.