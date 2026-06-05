Capcom has revealed a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica for modern platforms, including Switch 2, coming in 2027.

The first reveal during the Summer Game Fest 2026 showcase, Resident Evil Veronica "revisits a classic title from the Resident Evil universe, reimagining the experience for today's players," according to Geoff Keighley speaking after the reveal trailer (above).

This reveal follows rumours earlier this year that a remake of this series entry, which follows siblings Claire and Chris Redfield, would be announced. It follows Capcom's modern reworkings for RE2, RE3, and RE4, although none of those remakes are currently available on Switch 2.

Originally released on Dreamcast in 2000, it came to GameCube and other platforms in updated form as Code Veronica X, an updated version adding new cutscenes and story details.