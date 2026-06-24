And now, let's take a look at what other outlets make of Star Fox on Switch 2...

Vooks (5/5) - "Star Fox is the blueprint for how Nintendo needs to do remakes going forward. This is Star Fox for those who’ve been there from the start, and those starting here for the first time. Star Fox 64 is iconic, but this is now the definitive way to experience it."



Game Reactor UK (9/10) - "On the Switch 2, Star Fox is giving me exactly what I ask for in a modern remake, and therefore shows Nintendo what will be required from The Legend Zelda: Ocarina of Time in a few months. Modern, spectacular graphics, yes, but also a careful tweak of the original gameplay, an interesting expansion of the narrative, a respectful update of the beloved characters boosting rather than ruining their personality, and a generous bunch of playable extras. You've done your father proud, Velan Studios."

WCCFTech (8.5/10) - "Star Fox’s combination of tried-and-true N64 mission design, stunning new visuals, and technical polish results in a game that feels both nostalgic and surprisingly fresh, exciting, and fun here in 2026. Yes, perhaps more fully original content could have been added to the package, but this new Star Fox did a surprisingly adept job of barrel rolling past my concerns and should satisfy veteran and newcomer wingmen alike."



Game Informer (8.25/10) - "Another remake of Star Fox 64 is not what I want from this franchise. There has always been an implied depth of character and story to Star Fox, even in the 1993 SNES game, that has never been truly tapped. This remake expands as much as it can within the bounds of the original game in ways I appreciate, but it all still feels held back. But I also cannot deny Star Fox 64’s power over me. When the re-orchestrated music kicks in while firing lasers that cast beautiful modern shadows against the giant spaceships that just can’t hit me, and the bad guys complain about how cool and good I am at flying a spaceship right before they blow up, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t having a great, nostalgic time." VGC (4/5) - "Nintendo's arcade shooter remains a classic, and its Switch 2 version adds stunning visuals, a fantastic orchestral soundtrack, and brilliant cinematic touches that elevate the experience. While I'd have liked a little more care put into restoring its smaller parts, the Switch 2 remake is otherwise a fantastic way to discover or revisit a classic."

IGN (8/10) - "Despite knowing nearly all Star Fox 64’s shortcuts and secrets for close to 30 years now, this remake’s impressive coat of paint and compelling new cutscenes made me smile like I just did my very first barrel roll. Finding hidden routes to unlock different stages or small optimizations to push my score sky high is still much deeper than it first appears, keeping the brief campaign runs fun across multiple playthroughs. And while the new Challenge mode and revamped multiplayer don’t go quite as far as I’d like in terms of content or creativity, they are still amusing ways to shake things up once you’ve exhausted every alternate route. Given the decade-long drought since the disappointment that was Star Fox Zero in 2016, Nintendo was wise to return to Star Fox’s best game in order to revitalize this 33-year-old series, and has reached a new peak for it in doing so. Hopefully this is just the beginning for Fox McCloud, because Nintendo has proven the Arwing isn’t out of style quite yet.



Pocket Tactics (8/10) - "Star Fox serves as a stark reminder of why many of us have been begging for a new game in the series for so long - as much as I appreciate this remake, it's reignited my deep-seated desire for a brand-new adventure with that rag-tag group of aviators. I highly recommend you pick this one up; whether it's solo or with your wingman, it's a blast."

Game Spot (7/10) - "Star Fox is a remake, but it also appears to be an attempt at a reset. The franchise has never really found its footing, despite clearly having a lot of love from Nintendo. This story has always felt like a starting point, establishing the characters and hinting at their backstory. So altogether, this remake may be the best possible way to give the series a fresh start. At the same time, the original still holds up very well, and if you have Switch Online with the Expansion Pass, you can already play it. That makes this hard to recommend, which is a shame. If Nintendo means this to be a new beginning for Star Fox, retreading familiar ground undermines the effort."



The Sixth Axis (7/10) - "Star Fox is a fairly safe remaster, and for fans of the original there’s a lot here to love, especially the incredible audio-visual upgrade. The central mode is showing its age mechanically, though, and without the power of nostalgia, I’m interested to see how people respond to its classic on-rails action. Meanwhile, the online mode is deserving of your and your friends’ time, but you have to hope that some extra attention is poured into it post-launch."

So there you have it! Pretty decent overall, right? Star Fox is currently sitting at an average of 81 over on Metacritic at the time of writing, though this could fluctuate either way as more reviews come in.

It sounds like those who are more critical toward it, however, are simply wishing for something a bit more than a straight remake. That's fine, but that's what we've got, and it sounds like it's a damn good one at that. We can't wait to get our hands on it (not you Jim, you're good).